Daniel Luzzi Joins CONTROLTEK as Business Development Manager for Tamper Evident Packaging Division

14 Feb, 2024

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTROLTEK, a global leader in tamper-evident packaging, retail asset protection, and RFID inventory and asset tracking solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Daniel Luzzi as the Business Development Manager for the Tamper Evident Packaging Division. In this strategic role, Daniel will be responsible for expanding CONTROLTEK's tamper-evident packaging business, focusing on addressing financial institutions, armored couriers and retailers' security, operational efficiency, and sustainability challenges with innovative and secure solutions.

David Brothers , Senior Director of Global Sales at CONTROLTEK, expresses confidence in Daniel's capabilities, stating, "Daniel's extensive sales experience makes him a valuable asset to our team. His deep understanding of client needs will enhance the overall experience for our clients, ensuring they receive tailored solutions that address both the security and efficiency of their cash operations."

"I am excited for the opportunity to contribute to CONTROLTEK's tamper-evident packaging division to enable businesses to protect their cash and assets," said Daniel Luzzi, newly appointed Business Development Manager of Tamper-Evident Packaging. "I look forward to working alongside the dedicated team at CONTROLTEK as we continue to provide cutting-edge solutions for our clients in the financial sector."

Tom Meehan, CFI , President of CONTROLTEK, adds, "Daniel's focus on expanding our tamper-evident packaging business aligns with our mission to provide secure and sustainable solutions. We believe his strategic approach will not only benefit our clients but also contribute to our broader commitment to the environment."

In alignment with CONTROLTEK's commitment to environmental responsibility, Daniel will play a crucial role in positioning EcoLOK4 tamper-evident bags, a sustainable solution made from 90% post-consumer recycled material. This eco-friendly alternative not only enhances the security of transported assets but also aligns with businesses' sustainability goals, helping them make a positive impact on the environment.

CONTROLTEK is a global leader in tamper-evident security packaging, retail EAS asset protection and RFID solutions. The company's line of inventory protection and visibility solutions helps financial institutions, government agencies, and retailers protect their assets better and run their operations more efficiently. As a company with a history of stable growth and a reputation for strong customer focus, CONTROLTEK continues to deliver on its mission every day: to provide solutions that protect and to always deliver on their promises. For more information, visit controltekusa.com.

