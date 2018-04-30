Daniel S. Duffy - Appointed New CEO of Camargo Pharmaceutical Services, LLC

Camargo has been instrumental in helping global pharmaceutical companies identify, develop, and obtain numerous 505(b)(2) NDA approvals. Drugs developed through this pathway have benefited countless lives in the U.S. People worldwide benefit from drugs that have been improved.

"It has been an honor to lead this organization for 15 years and I am looking forward to expanding Camargo's impact globally. I am happy Dan is joining us to expand the organization to support this vision," said Phelps.

Dan brings over 20 years of experience in biopharma and strategic management consulting. Dan was most recently the Vice President and General Manager at McKesson Specialty Health. While there, he developed a differentiated specialty pharmacy model with Centers of Excellence around oncology, neurology and complex care, patient assistance and investigational product (clinical trials). Dan holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler School of Business and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Kent State University.

"I am grateful for the vote of confidence and the opportunity to be part of the Camargo family. Camargo is filled with exceptionally smart and capable people who are passionate about improving medicines that serve our community," said Duffy.

Camargo Pharmaceutical Services, LLC, headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, was founded in 2003 by Kenneth V. Phelps (President and Founder) and Dr. Ruth Stevens (Chief Scientific Officer and Founder). Camargo provides comprehensive drug development services and specializes in the 505(b)(2) approval pathway and global equivalent processes. By assessing the scientific, medical, regulatory, and commercial viability of product development opportunities, Camargo builds and executes robust development plans that align with business strategies and ensures regulatory agency buy-in every step of the way. Routinely holding three to six meetings a month with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Camargo works with product developers across more than 25 countries. For more about Camargo, visit http://camargopharma.com .

