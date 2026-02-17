Lauren Reed Joins North Square Investments as Internal Sales Consultant

CHICAGO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Square Investments today announced that Lauren Reed had joined the firm as an Internal Sales Consultant. The announcement was made by Head of Distribution Phil Callahan, who said Lauren will report to Vice President and Manager of Internal Sales Brent Troy, M.A., CIMA®, CSRIC®.

In her newly created position, Lauren will provide internal sales support to North Square's Field Distribution Team in the Northeast and the Southeast.

"As the growth trajectory of our firm continues and with the expansion of our investment capabilities, product offerings and advisor relationships, we are thrilled to have Lauren join North Square," Callahan said. "With her most recent experience working with the sales team at Pacer ETFs, and especially with her deep knowledge of ETFs and investments, we are confident Lauren will be an outstanding addition to our team."

Most recently, Lauren was an Internal Wholesaler at Pacer ETFs, where she managed the number one wirehouse territory in the country for the firm. Lauren partnered on a daily basis with Pacer's external wholesalers to develop strategic business plans and increase sales, as well as prospecting and engaging new, existing, and potential advisors within assigned territories.

Prior to Pacer ETFs, Lauren was a Business Development Associate with Bitwise Asset Management, where she supported the firm's Pacific South territory, covering Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), independent, and wirehouse channels to promote Bitwise solutions.

Lauren received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Shippensburg University with a major in marketing and holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 licenses.

About North Square

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, North Square Investments is dedicated to delivering differentiated active investment strategies to the market. North Square is a leader in aggregating high-quality, alpha-generating active strategies to assist financial intermediary partners in building superior risk-adjusted portfolios for the benefit of their clients.

North Square is part of the asset management arm of Azimut Group in the U.S.: Azimut NSI, which is comprised of three 100% or majority-owned firms by Azimut Group: North Square Investments, CS McKee and Kennedy Capital Management. As of January 31, 2026, Azimut NSI had approximately $21.8 billion of assets under management. The Azimut Group of companies is one of Europe's largest independent asset managers, with more than $160 billion in assets in 20 different countries as of December 31, 2025. Learn more about North Square Investments at northsquareinvest.com.

