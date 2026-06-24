Seghers helped build Republic's marketing department and led the company's brand evolution

NEW ORLEANS, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit announced the promotion of Katherine Hebert Seghers to Vice President, Marketing Manager. In this role, Seghers will continue to lead the company's marketing strategy, brand development, and communications efforts as Republic builds on the momentum of its 15th anniversary, celebrations of which Seghers spearheaded.

Republic Business Credit Promotes Katherine Hebert Seghers to Vice President, Marketing Manager

Seghers joined Republic in November 2023 in an accounting capacity, but her role quickly evolved to include marketing and special projects. During her first year, she assumed leadership of the company's marketing function and has since overhauled Republic's website, launched a refreshed branding tied to its 15th anniversary, recognized awards, and significantly expanded its social media presence.

"Katherine's trajectory at Republic is a testament to what happens when talent, creativity, and initiative meet the right opportunity," said Robert Meyers, CEO of Republic Business Credit. "She quickly demonstrated her capabilities and interests extend far beyond accounting. Katherine brings fresh insight, strong instincts, and is empowered to implement a shared marketing vision. This promotion is a well-earned recognition of the impact she has already made on our company."

Seghers' impact has been felt companywide as she executes a broad portfolio of internal initiatives spanning employee communications, professional development, and company events across five offices.

"Republic always felt like the right place for me, but I couldn't have predicted just how rewarding this journey would be," said Seghers. "I'm honored to continue showcasing the power of a partnership with Republic, but more importantly, the dedicated team making it all possible."

An active member of the Secured Finance Network, Seghers has earned the SFNet Secured Finance Certified Professional (SFCP) designation and serves on the Emerging Leaders Committee, where she also oversees the Emerging Leaders Newsletter. She is a member of both the American Marketing Association and the Public Relations Society of America. Seghers was named a 2025 Next Gen Leader by the ABF Journal and was recognized on the New Orleans City Business Power List: Banking & Finance 2025. Seghers holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Loyola University New Orleans and an MBA from the University of New Orleans.

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

SOURCE Republic Business Credit, LLC