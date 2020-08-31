Danone North America's Two Good® Yogurt Announces One Cup, Less Hunger Program to Help Address Increasing Need for Hunger Relief in America

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Danone North America's Two Good® Greek Lowfat Yogurt team today announced the upcoming launch of its One Cup, Less Hunger program. Beginning on October 1, 2020, and in partnership with City Harvest and We Don't Waste , Two Good will help rescue and provide an equal amount of food to people in need for every purchase of Two Good yogurt by consumers. The program launches on the heels of Two Good's 2020 Earth Week activation, during which the brand donated $100,000 from profits made at select partner retailers to these same food rescue organizations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly exacerbated the issue of food insecurity in the United States. Up to one out of every six Americans could face hunger -- an increase from one out of every seven before the pandemic.1 However, it is estimated that 30-40% of our country's food supply is wasted -- good, nutritious food that could otherwise feed these families in need.2 One of the most effective ways to reduce food waste is to support hunger relief and food recovery organizations by helping them to feed those in need.3

Danone North America estimates that the annual impact of Two Good's One Cup, Less Hunger program will allow for 46 million pounds of food to be rescued, providing 28 million meals to those who need them across the U.S.4 By redirecting this food, the program also helps avoid the emission of greenhouse gases (GHG) that would have resulted if the food was wasted. When considering all of the GHG emissions that go into producing, processing, transporting and disposing of food, what we are helping rescue has a footprint equivalent to the annual impact of over 10,000 cars, or approximately 5.5 million gallons of gasoline burned.5

"Two Good is introducing the yogurt industry's first one for one program, which will be in support of the increasingly urgent issues in our country that are food insecurity and food waste," shared Pedro Silveira, President, U.S. Yogurt, Danone North America. "Launched last year, Two Good was a breakthrough innovation in the yogurt category with its 2g of total sugar per serving and a delicious taste, aligned to its promise of 'do more with less.' We launched our social purpose to support food rescue organizations earlier this year during our Earth Week program, and are committed to expanding the impact our business can make when it comes to food waste and hunger."

As part of the world's largest Certified B Corporation, Danone North America, Two Good is critical to the mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible. Since its introduction to the market in 2019, Two Good has cultivated high loyalty among the brand's consumers -- in fact, 23% of people who have tried Two Good would not buy another yogurt if the product wasn't available (versus a 4% equivalent figure for a close competitor).6 As a result, Two Good recently surpassed $100 million in retail sales.

"Since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, City Harvest has ramped up our operations significantly in order to meet the overwhelming need for emergency food we are seeing across New York City," said Rebecca Fontes, Director of Business Partnerships at City Harvest. "With unemployment at an all-time high, it's projected that food insecurity will balloon by 38% among New Yorkers, and 49% among New York City children. We are incredibly thankful for Danone North America's support as we continue to rescue and deliver food for our neighbors in need during these unprecedented times."

"With this partnership, we will expand our mission of feeding those who are food insecure in the community and continue to keep millions of pounds of high-quality food out of the landfill," shared Arlan Preblud, Executive Director of We Don't Waste. "To be selected by Danone North America is a game-changer for our hunger-fighting network and we are honored to be part of the One for One program."

Underscoring the significance of Two Good's One Cup, Less Hunger program, the brand is adding its commitment to every pack of yogurt in-stores beginning on October 1, 2020. For more information about Two Good, please visit www.goodyogurt.com .

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a Certified B Corporation business unit of Danone and operates in the U.S. from headquarter offices in White Plains, NY and Broomfield, CO. Danone North America was formed as a Public Benefit Corporation in 2017 to nourish people, communities and the world through its diverse portfolio of healthful dairy- and plant-based products, coffee creamers and beverages. Its portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Danonino®, Danone®, Horizon Organic® premium dairy products, International Delight® coffee creamers and iced coffee, Light & Fit®, Oikos® Greek yogurt, Silk® plant-based foods and beverages, So Delicious® Dairy Free, Two Good™ Greek Lowfat Yogurt, Vega® and Wallaby® Organic. The mission of the Company is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, please visit DanoneNorthAmerica.com .

About City Harvest

City Harvest is New York's first and largest food rescue organization, helping to feed millions of New Yorkers who struggle to put meals on their tables. This year, we will rescue 109 million pounds of fresh, nutritious food and deliver it – free of charge – to more than 400 food pantries, soup kitchens, community partners and our own Mobile Markets across the five boroughs. We work alongside our community partners to boost community capacity, expand nutrition education, and strengthen local food systems. For more than 35 years, City Harvest has always been there to feed our city – one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time. To learn more, please visit cityharvest.org .

About We Don't Waste

We Don't Waste believes nutritious food should go to people, not landfills. We Don't Waste reduces hunger and food waste, and supports the environment by reclaiming and redistributing quality food. Since 2009, We Don't Waste has recovered and distributed more than 125 million servings of food to those in need. For more information, please visit www.WeDontWaste.org , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram, and Twitter .

