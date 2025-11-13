Real Ingredients, Delicious Flavor: Too Good & Co.™ Brings Lower Sugar Option to Daily Coffee Rituals Category with the Launch of New Creamer Lineup

Made with farm-fresh cream and real milk, Too Good & Co.™ Coffee Creamers bring full flavor with less sugar* to the creamer aisle

Known for bringing goodness to the dairy aisle with its lineup of yogurts, Too Good & Co.™ introduces Too Good & Co.™ Coffee Creamers, a versatile line of coffee creamers made with farm-fresh cream and real milk, with 40% less sugar* than leading brands and no artificial flavors or sweeteners, aligning with consumers who want to enjoy their coffee while having more transparency on what they put in their cup.





Perfect for your everyday cup of coffee – or, if you feel like getting fancy, with lattes, matcha, or tea – Too Good & Co.™ Creamers cater to the growing #HomeCafe and #CoffeeTok trends by delivering delicious options like Sweet Cream, Roasted Vanilla, and seasonal Lavender, providing flavor-forward goodness you can trust in every pour.





Priced at a suggested retail price of $5.99**, Too Good & Co.™ Creamers will be sold at retailers nationwide, offering coffee lovers a flavorful addition to their everyday rituals.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Too Good & Co.™ is taking its mission — to make good for you, actually good for you— into a new category with the launch of Too Good & Co.™ Coffee Creamers. The line-up of versatile creamers brings a unique offering to the category, made with real ingredients and 40% less sugar*, and is available in three delicious flavors: Sweet Cream, Roasted Vanilla, and seasonal Lavender. Whether they're used to add flavor into your cup of coffee, or following your favorite social media trends – for example, to top off a brew with homemade cold foam, swirl in a morning matcha, or add to an afternoon tea – Too Good & Co.™ Creamers bring delicious, flavor-forward goodness to every cup.

At-home coffee culture continues to sweep through households, with millions of #HomeCafe and #CoffeeTok posts on TikTok. As people continue to embrace home-brewing rituals, they're now using this daily moment as an opportunity to take customization a step further – embracing simplicity while having more control and transparency over what they're pouring in their cup. In fact, research shows that 68% of people now actively seek out products with real ingredients[1] and nearly half (41%) are considering total sugar content when purchasing food and drinks[2].

Too Good & Co.™ Creamers deliver at-home coffee that tastes just as indulgent and creamy as a premium coffeehouse, with the peace of mind to sip and feel good about the real ingredients and less sugar* that went into it.

Made with farm-fresh cream and real milk, Too Good & Co.™ Creamers contain no artificial sweeteners, flavors, preservatives, gums, or oils. They're made with 40% less sugar* than leading coffee creamers, making them a great choice for everyday enjoyment. Too Good & Co.™ Creamers are available in three delicious flavors, each offering versatile options for every palate.

Sweet Cream Creamer is sweet, creamy, and uncomplicated — a timeless classic that enhances coffee with a rich, balanced taste.





is sweet, creamy, and uncomplicated — a timeless classic that enhances coffee with a rich, balanced taste. Roasted Vanilla Creamer is a roasted and caramelized vanilla flavor – delivering a cozy coffee-shop vibe from the comfort of your home kitchen.





is a roasted and caramelized vanilla flavor – delivering a cozy coffee-shop vibe from the comfort of your home kitchen. For those looking for something particularly unique, seasonal Lavender Creamer provides subtle floral notes with a sweet and creamy vanilla background that pairs deliciously with coffee or tea!





provides subtle floral notes with a sweet and creamy vanilla background that pairs deliciously with coffee or tea! And, look out for new seasonal offerings hitting shelves Fall 2026 from the brand.

"At Danone North America, we believe that every cup of coffee is an opportunity to start the day with something truly good. Our portfolio of creamer products is designed to give consumers a variety of options to customize their cup – whether it be a preference for more flavor, less sugar, or dairy and plant-based options," said Olivia Sanchez, Senior Vice President of Creamers for Danone North America. "Our new Too Good & Co. creamers are crafted for those who want to enjoy real, high-quality ingredients and delicious flavor, all while feeling good about what's going in their cup. We're excited to offer creamers that help make everyday coffee moments even more delicious, all with less sugar."

Since its founding, Too Good & Co.™ has been on a mission to make good for you, actually good for you. Known for delivering full flavor with less sugar, the Too Good & Co.™ portfolio of cups, pouches, and now creamers shows that wholesome ingredients can deliver delicious taste without compromise. Building on its expertise in the dairy yogurt aisle, the expansion into coffee creamers was a natural step for the brand, offering a new way for consumers to enjoy their everyday rituals while feeling positively good about it. Coffee creamers are the perfect platform for Too Good & Co.™ to meet consumers' evolving preferences for delicious flavor with less sugar.

Too Good & Co.™ Creamers will roll out at retailers nationwide starting in November, with a suggested retail price of $5.99** per bottle. Visit https://www.heytoogoodandco.com/ and follow @TooGoodandCo on social for recipe inspiration and the latest brand updates.

About Too Good & Co.™

Too Good & Co. is on a mission to bring goodness to families everywhere with products made from real, high-quality ingredients. Found across the yogurt and creamer aisles, the brand is known for delivering delicious products that offer a variety of health and nutrition benefits for the whole family, including less sugar. As a trusted brand, Too Good & Co. demonstrates that wholesome ingredients can deliver delicious taste without compromise and continues to evolve to meet the preferences of today's consumers, one flavorful, mindful product at a time. For more information on Too Good & Co.™ visit HeyTooGoodAndCo.com and follow us on social, including Instagram and TikTok.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & Co.™, and YoCrunch®. With approximately 5,000 employees and 14 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information on Danone North America, visit DanoneNorthAmerica.com.

*40% less sugar than leading coffee creamers; Too Good & Co.™ Coffee Creamers contain 3g sugar per serving; Leading traditional coffee creamers contain 5g sugar per serving

** Prices may vary; please check with your local retailer for price.

