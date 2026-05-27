OIKOS® Expands High-Protein Shake Lineup with New Flavors

NEW Strawberry and caffeinated Mocha Latte answer consumer demand for more variety in the protein shake aisle

OIKOS expands its ready-to-drink protein shake lineup with two new flavor-forward innovations – Strawberry and caffeinated Mocha Latte – delivering more variety for consumers seeking delicious, high-protein options throughout the day.

expands its ready-to-drink protein shake lineup with two new flavor-forward innovations – Strawberry and caffeinated Mocha Latte – delivering more variety for consumers seeking delicious, high-protein options throughout the day. Each OIKOS Protein Shake delivers 30g of complete protein , 5g of prebiotic fiber and key vitamins with 1g of total sugar, 0g added sugar* and no artificial sweeteners or flavors – reinforcing OIKOS' leadership in the protein category.

, and key vitamins with 1g of total sugar, 0g added sugar* and no artificial sweeteners or flavors – reinforcing OIKOS' leadership in the protein category. Designed around emerging consumption moments and trends, Mocha Latte taps into the growing protein-plus coffee ("proffee") movement with 95mg of caffeine for morning energy and afternoon pick me ups, while Strawberry offers a refreshing, fruit-forward flavor option for everyday protein routines – raising the bar for taste and function in ready-to-drink protein.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OIKOS, a leader in high-protein yogurt, is upping the shake game once again by expanding its popular ready-to-drink protein shake lineup. The brand announced the launch of two new delicious flavors – refreshing Strawberry and caffeinated Mocha Latte – developed to meet growing consumer demand for more variety in their protein routines.

OIKOS

With nearly half of Americans regularly consuming protein drinks1 and 78% wishing for more flavors to choose from,2 OIKOS is stepping up to deliver just that. NEW Strawberry and Mocha Latte join the existing lineup of Chocolate, Vanilla and Salted Caramel for an unstoppable range of high-protein options that don't compromise quality or taste.

OIKOS Protein Shake Strawberry is strawberry flavor at its boldest: juicy, bright and (always) irresistibly smooth.

is strawberry flavor at its boldest: juicy, bright and (always) irresistibly smooth. OIKOS Protein Shake Mocha Latte is where mocha meets muscle: smooth, strong and packed with bold chocolate and coffee flavor, plus 95mg of caffeine – the same as a cup of coffee.

And while the flavors are new, the benefits stay the same. OIKOS Protein Shakes deliver 30g of complete protein, 5g of prebiotic fiber to support digestive health and Vitamins A & D for immune system support – all with 1g total sugar, 0g added sugar* and no artificial sweeteners or flavors.

"With the introduction of Strawberry and caffeine-boosted Mocha Latte, we're expanding how and when people enjoy OIKOS," said Derek Neeley, Vice President of Protein Shakes at Danone USA. "We're delivering the great taste and high-quality protein people expect, now in even more craveable flavors for a post-workout recovery or a protein-packed morning."

The launch strategically taps into current market trends. The Mocha Latte flavor is inspired by the viral "proffee" trend (protein + coffee), and contains 95mg of caffeine, while the Strawberry flavor caters to the fast-growing demand for fruit-flavored protein shakes.

Visit https://www.oikos.com/where-to-buy/ to find them at a store near you and follow @OIKOS on your favorite social media platforms to keep up with the latest brand news.

* Not a low-calorie food.

About OIKOS ®

OIKOS® is a part of Danone U.S., a Certified B Corporation®, and is committed to making nutritious, high-protein options because STRONGER MAKES EVERYTHING BETTER®. OIKOS knows protein and has something for anyone looking to fuel their strength no matter where you are in your journey. With a variety of complete-protein packed options across cups, shots, drinks and shakes, OIKOS provides offerings that support strength – whether on the field, at the gym, at home, at work, or anywhere on the go. Visit OIKOS.com to see the full portfolio, and join Team OIKOS on social, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About Danone USA

Danone is an industry-leading food & beverage company, with a mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible. From its humble beginnings, Dannon Milk Products, Inc. was founded in the Bronx in 1942, and since then, Danone USA has grown to employ 5,000 dedicated American workers across 13 U.S. manufacturing facilities in 10 states.

As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture, including its partnerships with more than 50 U.S. farms. The company supports American jobs, agriculture and health through its strong portfolio of brands that include: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & Co™, and YoCrunch®. For more information, visit the Danone USA website.

Contact:

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1 https://www.statista.com/topics/13608/protein-shakes-in-the-united-states/?srsltid=AfmBOoqoeSghEYoWPoQkSWBzLOHx9nuGwP3PDwoCaS5JR2iDQ9ZVsKOG#topicOverview 2 Numerator Attitudes & Usage RTD Protein Study November 2023

SOURCE Danone USA