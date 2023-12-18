Dante's Gift of Giving: A 10-Year-Old's Mission to Feed the Hungry

News provided by

Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark

18 Dec, 2023, 07:10 ET

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the help of his grandparents, parents, and Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark [RCANCEM], Dante organized his fourth annual food drive, distributing 120 bags of food for the needy at Mercy House in Jersey City, its newest location.

As Mercy House expands, the need for food is even greater. And Dante's initiative is more than just a charitable act; it's a powerful message of hope and generosity.

"I wanted to do something nice for people who don't have a lot," says Olshefski, who couldn't help but notice how long the line was when he arrived.

The significance of Olshefski's act is profound, mainly when the cost of living has soared, and donations have dwindled. His efforts shine as a beacon of compassion in challenging times.

"Dante's food drive is a reminder of our duty to care for one another," explains Joseph Verzi, Dante's grandfather and construction planning and development advisor for RCANCEM. "His actions embody the spirit of giving at the heart of our Catholic faith. And our faith tells us to be charitable."

After collecting food donations at his school and home from Denville residents, his parents, Melissa and Chris Olshefski, and his grandparents, Gail and Joseph Verzi, separate everything so that each bag has an even amount of food collected including pasta, mac and cheese, tuna fish as well as breakfast items. They then distribute the food to anyone who lines up for the food donation, and the leftovers are given to the Mercy House pantry.

"As soon as I arrived, Dante greeted me with a warm smile and hug," says Cheryl A. Riley, director of the Respect Life Office and The Mercy House. "He was welcomed by our many clients who were able to receive the bags along with onions and potatoes that another donor also donated. We look forward to Dante's food collection each year. This food drive has become a part of our Mercy House tradition."

In addition to food, the Mercy House in Jersey City provides shelter for 31 homeless women, who would otherwise have nowhere to go – a terrible burden any time of year, but especially during the Christmas holiday. They also provide clothing and baby supplies and help all who request assistance find employment and housing. Mercy House also has locations in Newark and Elizabeth, NJ.  

Verzi said these acts of kindness hold essential life lessons for people of all ages, as he expressed his gratitude to Andrew P. Schafer and Joseph Heckel, the outgoing and incoming executive directors of RCANCEM, for donating hundreds of reusable bags used to collect the food donations.

He was also grateful to the Catholic Cemeteries staff throughout the Archdiocese, who gave what they could for someone less fortunate.

"It demonstrates the power of taking initiative, the importance of empathy, and the profound impact of helping others," Verzi concluded. "Dante's story is an inspiring reminder of the difference one young individual can make. His food drive addresses immediate needs and nurtures a sense of community and shared responsibility."

To learn how you can help Mercy House, visit rcan.org/mercy-house
To learn more about Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark, go to rcancem.org. 

SOURCE Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark

Also from this source

Proteger a sus seres queridos es fácil con un 0 % de interés durante la última jornada de puertas abiertas del año

Proteger a sus seres queridos es fácil con un 0 % de interés durante la última jornada de puertas abiertas del año

JERSEY CITY, Nueva Jersey, 3 de noviembre de 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- Los desafíos del año pasado han hecho que muchos se den cuenta de...
Protecting your loved ones is easy with 0% interest during final open house of the year

Protecting your loved ones is easy with 0% interest during final open house of the year

Last year's challenges have shone a light for many on the realization that there has never been a better time to safeguard the legacy of loved ones....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Religion

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.