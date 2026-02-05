DAR Marks Black History Month by Spotlighting Members, Celebrating Initiatives

Free Genealogy Guide Helps Anyone Begin the Journey to Discover Their Family History

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black History Month is a time for the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) to celebrate its members and their diverse heritage, while also educating others about DAR's many initiatives that touch on Black history.

DAR Member and Rhode Island State Regent Dymond Bush cleans a historical headstone in honor of her two Revolutionary War Patriots of color. DAR celebrates its members and their diverse heritage by sharing stories of individuals often under-represented in the telling of the American Revolution and offering educational resources spotlighting the historical contributions of Black Revolutionary War Patriots in securing American independence.

"For so many of our members, finding their family history is a way to celebrate the past but also honor who they are today," said Ginnie Sebastian Storage, DAR President General. "Black History Month is an important time for us to spotlight resources and share stories about Patriots that you may not hear about in history books. We invite everyone to uncover their personal connection to Revolutionary War Patriots and consider membership in the DAR."

The E Pluribus Unum Educational Initiative was launched by DAR in 2020 – inspired by the United States motto translated to "out of many, one" – representing how a single nation emerged from the variety of people who fought for its independence. The initiative is focused on raising awareness of often unknown Revolutionary War Patriots, including those who were Black, Native American and female. Part of that initiative has included expanding on a DAR project that started in the 1980s to identify African Americans, Native Americans and individuals of multiracial ancestry who supported the struggle for independence during the American Revolution. The DAR Patriots of Color Database is a free online research tool to identify and honor people of Black, Indigenous and multiracial heritage who served in or contributed to the American Revolution. The data is also integrated into the 10 Million Names project through a collaboration with American Ancestors.

A free genealogy guide is available for download on the DAR website to help people start their genealogical journey. DAR members say that learning about their lineages and family histories is an important and rewarding part of DAR membership. DAR member Yvonne Liser is a 4th-generation Washingtonian and the DAR State Regent of the District of Columbia. Her DC State Regent project supports digitizing historical records at the Moorland-Spingarn Research Center at Howard University, her alma mater.

For many people of color, genealogy can appear daunting, but Liser says resources are available and she enjoys helping others research their family histories. She descends from David Charity, a Revolutionary War Patriot and free Black man of Surry County, Va. She has multiple Patriots in her family lineage, including John Redman, a free Black man who joined the Revolution in Winchester, Va., and was involved in a skirmish with the Creek tribe while on his way to fight the British in Savannah, Ga.

DAR Member Carla Clarke traces her lineage to Revolutionary War Patriot Cyrus Bustill, who was born into slavery in New Jersey. He purchased his freedom, and baked bread for George Washington's troops at Valley Forge. He hired a child to teach him to read while baking and moved eventually to Philadelphia, where the family's connections to education and community service persist to this day.

Today, Clarke is the National Chair of the E Pluribus Unum Committee and is also the state chair for membership in Pennsylvania. Along with her cousin, DAR member Joyce Mosley, the family celebrates their Patriot ancestor and his role in securing American independence.

"I always wanted to be a teacher and didn't know why," said Clarke. "It wasn't until I became involved in DAR that I realized the educational, artistic, and social justice thread of ancestry still runs through us. It's a calling."

Also located in Philadelphia, DAR member Taryn Kennedy traces her lineage to Revolutionary War Patriot Thomas Stewart, her 7th great grandfather. He was the 18th century's first free Black physician and was of mixed race. He held a land grant signed by Thomas Harrison, a signer of the Declaration of Independence.

Rhode Island's Dymond Bush traces her family lineage to two Revolutionary War Patriots of color from Rhode Island, Michael Anthony and Mingo Pollock. Anthony served in the 1st Rhode Island Regiment, the first integrated U.S. military regiment. Pollock was a free Black man.

As DAR State Regent of Rhode Island, Bush is doing a project illuminating the 1st Rhode Island Regiment through donating books and placing historical markers. She also helps prospective members discover their own Patriots of color by serving as a specialist for African American genealogy research on DAR's Specialty Research Committee.

"Discovering two Patriots of color empowered me to ensure that their service was not forgotten," Bush said. "By joining the DAR, I've been dedicated to sharing the story of Patriots of color, especially the 1st Rhode Island Regiment."

