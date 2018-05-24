Darcus Beese Named President Of Island Records

In making the announcement, Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of UMG, said, "Few in the music industry have Darcus's track record of creative and commercial success. I've had the pleasure over the years of working closely with Darcus, who has impeccable creative instincts and takes a long-term view of artist development. I'm thrilled he is taking on this new role and I'm excited to support him in signing, developing and breaking many more artists."

Beese said, "Island Records was founded nearly 60 years ago by Chris Blackwell to serve as the home for boundary-defying and maverick artists with the ability to move popular culture. To this day, that mission continues to define and drive Island, whether in the U.K. or U.S., and I couldn't be more proud to play a role in carrying on that legacy. I'm grateful to Sir Lucian for this opportunity and I'd like to thank my U.K. boss and friend David Joseph for his generous support through the years. I'm looking forward to working closely with Michele Anthony, Monte Lipman as well as Eric Wong and the excellent team at Island."

Island Records U.K. has been Beese's home for nearly his entire music career. He started as an intern in Island's promotion department in 1989, and worked his way up through the company, holding numerous jobs including A&R director, where his signings include Amy Winehouse, Sugababes and Taio Cruz. Winehouse went on to sell more than 30 million albums and won five Grammy awards in 2008 for Back to Black and its breakout single "Rehab," including Best New Artist and Record of the Year.

In 2008, Beese was named co-president of the label with Ted Cockle, where artists they developed include Mumford & Sons, and Florence + the Machine, two groups that have gone on to global acclaim, selling millions of albums and selling out world tours.

Beese was named President of Island U.K. in 2013, overseeing the careers of established Island artists including Annie Lennox, PJ Harvey, Robbie Williams and U2, alongside breakthrough new acts including Ben Howard, Big Shaq, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Disclosure, Hozier, Jessie Ware, JP Cooper, and most recently, BBC Sound of 2018 winner Sigrid, as well as helping break U.S. artists in the U.K. including Ariana Grande, DNCE, Drake, Hailee Steinfeld, Nick Jonas, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and The Weeknd, among many others.

Beese was honored as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the Queen's Birthday Honours list 2014 for services to the U.K. music industry.

About Island Records

Island Records, which celebrates its 59th anniversary in 2018, maintains its position as one of the world's legendary record labels, a coveted destination for new and established artists of every description. Island staked its claim at the beginning of the musical revolution that shook the 1960s and '70s and continues that trend-spotting spirit of adventure. Today's Island is the U.S. home to a varied roster that ranges from Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato, Bon Jovi and The Killers to Elton John, Nick Jonas, Jessie Reyez, Bishop Briggs, Fall Out Boy, and many more. Island Records is a division of Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-based entertainment.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group (UMG) is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content in more than 60 countries. Featuring the most comprehensive catalog of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. Universal Music Group is a Vivendi company. Find out more at: http://www.universalmusic.com.

