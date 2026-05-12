DAREU Introduces GT87 Keyboard with TMR Technology, Bridging Magnetic Speed and Mechanical Feel

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DAREU today announced the global release of its GT87 magnetic switch keyboard, introducing a new approach to combining magnetic sensing performance with a mechanical-like typing experience.

The GT87, which debuted in China in March, has gained early market traction and was recently recognized with the Red Dot Design Award for product design and user experience.

DAREU GT87 Magnetic Keyboard with TMR Switch

At the core of the GT87 is a custom magnetic switch integrating TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance) technology. Compared with conventional Hall-effect solutions, TMR enables lower power consumption while maintaining precise input detection, supporting tri-mode connectivity across wired, 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth.

The keyboard features a newly engineered switch structure designed to replicate the tactile response of traditional mechanical keyboards. According to the company, the design delivers a more familiar bottom-out feel while retaining the speed and sensitivity advantages of magnetic switches.

"Our focus with the GT87 is to balance performance and typing experience in magnetic keyboards," said Chenxi Li, Chairman of DAREU. "Through TMR integration and structural refinement, we aim to offer both responsive input and a more natural feel."

The GT87 supports rapid trigger sensitivity down to 0.01mm, along with an 8000Hz polling rate and advanced key scanning capabilities, targeting both gaming and productivity use cases.

It is equipped with an 8000mAh battery, providing up to 30 hours of use with RGB lighting enabled and up to 190 hours with lighting disabled, depending on usage conditions.

In terms of design, the GT87 adopts an automotive-inspired aesthetic, featuring an integrated wrist rest with forged carbon fiber texture, multi-zone RGB lighting, detachable aluminum alloy side panels, and a rotating metal support foot.

Internally, the keyboard incorporates a PC plate, slotted PCB, and a four-layer damping structure to enhance typing acoustics.

The GT87 also supports switch-level replacement, allowing users to replace individual switches for maintenance or customization.

Following its initial release, early user feedback has highlighted typing feel and build quality among its key strengths.

About DAREU

DAREU is a global gaming peripheral brand focused on developing high-performance products through continuous research and development, with an emphasis on input technology and user experience.

For more information, visit:

www.dareu.com

SOURCE DAREU