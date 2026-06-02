Darigold and Actus Nutrition Announce Strategic Partnership to Unlock New Value in Specialty Dairy Proteins

SEATTLE, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Darigold, Inc., one of the nation's leading dairy cooperatives, and Actus Nutrition, a U.S.-based specialty ingredient manufacturer, today announced a strategic partnership that combines Darigold's dairy production scale and Actus's specialty protein expertise to unlock new value across the commercial supply chain -- an exciting opportunity for Darigold's farmer-owners.

Through a partnership between Actus Nutrition and Darigold, Actus will purchase and operate Darigold's milk protein plant in Jerome, Idaho, continue to receive milk from Darigold's member-owners, and offer employment to Darigold's current Jerome employees. Darigold will also supply high-value whey products produced at its facility in Sunnyside, Wash. to Actus under a long-term commercial agreement.

The partnership is built on two components, involving Darigold's facilities in Jerome, Idaho and Sunnyside, Washington. In Jerome, Actus will purchase and assume operation of Darigold's milk protein plant with continued quality milk supply from Darigold's member-owners. In Sunnyside, Darigold will produce and supply high-value whey products to Actus under a long-term commercial agreement. Darigold will continue to own and operate the Sunnyside facility.

Together, these arrangements are designed to connect Darigold's members' milk to the large and growing premium specialty ingredients markets, preserve a long-term secure home for member-owners' milk, and support the employees who have built the Jerome facility.

"Our partnership with Actus Nutrition allows Darigold to maintain focus on our core business of processing our members' milk and serving our customers here in the Pacific Northwest and around the world, while participating in the growing market for specialty protein ingredients," said Amy Humphreys, President and Chief Executive Officer of Darigold. "This partnership brings specialized expertise that complements our strong capabilities and will deliver long-term value for our member-owners."

"We continue to see strong global demand for high-quality dairy proteins, and this partnership accelerates our ability to meet that demand," said David Lenzmeier, Chief Executive Officer of Actus Nutrition. "The reliability of Darigold's manufacturing operations and the quality of its member-owners' milk make Darigold an excellent partner as we position ourselves to grow with our customers. Together, we are creating a more connected and efficient supply chain that supports innovation and delivers greater value to customers and farmer-owners alike."

The transition of the Jerome facility to Actus is expected to be completed by mid-June. No financial terms of the agreements have been disclosed.

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DARIGOLD AND ACTUS NUTRITION ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP/p.2

About Darigold, Inc.

Darigold, Inc. is one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the United States, processing milk from its member base of hundreds of Pacific Northwest family farms into a full range of consumer and ingredient products, including fluid milk, butter, cheese, and milk and whey proteins.

About Actus Nutrition

Founded in 1945, Actus Nutrition is a vertically integrated manufacturer of nutritional ingredients for health and wellness products, and a co-manufacturer for many popular household brands. Actus Nutrition also has a significant presence within the livestock feed and pet industries. Additional information about Actus Nutrition can be found at Actus.com.

SOURCE Darigold, Inc.