Dark Fiber Market worth $11.9 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dark Fiber Market is projected to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2023 to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the dark fiber market is driven by rising demand for 5G network, increasing demand for internet bandwidth, growing demand for reliable and secure network are the major factors driving growth of the dark fiber market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=396623

Browse in-depth TOC on "Dark Fiber Market"

157 – Tables

54 – Figures

243 – Pages

Dark Fiber Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $6.6 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $11.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Single-mode Fiber, Multimode Fiber, Network Type, Material, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lack of proper monitoring systems Key Market Opportunities Augmented global demand for data centers Key Market Drivers Rising demand for 5G network

By type, the single mode fiber are projected to hold the largest share of the dark fiber market during the forecast period.

The single mode fiber segment held the larger market share in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a higher growth during the forecast period. Single mode fiber is best suited for longer transmission distances, such as multi-channel television broadcast systems and long-distance telephony. Also, single mode fiber has lower fiber attenuation and transmits more information per unit of time than multimode fiber.

By network type, long haul segment is projected to exhibit highest CAGR for the dark fiber market during the forecast period.

The long-haul segment held the largest share of the dark fiber industry in 2022 and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Long haul dark fiber is increasingly being used in video transmission, cloud computing, and 5G/4G/LTE mobile applications. These networks constitute the backbone of global networks wherein cost-effective upgrades and expansion to 100G and beyond are essential. The long-haul networks are widely applied in undersea cabling across long oceanic distances and at notional demarcation lines, thus attracting the participation of several dark fiber ecosystem players in terms of investments. For instance, in February 2023, Bharti Airtel (India) selected Ribbon Communications to deploy long-haul DWDM network. The deployment is based on a disaggregated approach, as part of Airtel's modernization strategy to offer cost-effective 5G mobile backhaul and enterprise business connectivity through Northwestern India.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=396623

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market by 2028.

The North American region is expected to hold the largest share of the dark fiber market during the forecast period. North America is the largest contributor to the dark fiber market due to the presence of dark fiber service providers in the US, including AT&T, Verizon Communications, Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., Consolidated Communications, and Exa Infrastructure (GTT communications Inc.) An increase in the use of data centers across various business verticals and the early adoption of the latest technologies are expected to contribute to market growth. Various US-based companies, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, and Microsoft, are increasing their investments in data center construction. The growth will be driven by the US, wherein data centers manage the high volume of data generated, which fuels the market growth. Data centers use dark fiber optic cables to save on costs, improve latency, and provide redundancy. In North America, companies are focusing on expanding the fiber network proving high speeds. Several carriers, municipalities, and planned communities across the US are deploying smaller fiber networks. Cities such as Bristol, Virginia; Burlington, Vermont; Lafayette, Louisiana; Johnson City, Tennessee; Orono, Maine; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and the six counties around Chattanooga, Tennessee are served by the Electric Power Board.

Key Market Players

Major vendors in the dark fiber companies include AT&T (US), Verizon Communications, Inc. (US), CenturyLink (Lumen Technologies) (US) Colt Technology Services Group Limited (UK), Comcast Corporation (US), Consolidated Communications (US), Exa Infrastructure (GTT Communications, Inc.) (US), CenturyLink, Inc. (US), NTT Communications Corporation (Japan), Verizon Communications, Inc. (US), Windstream Communications (US), and Zayo Group, LLC (US), are some of the key players in the dark fiber market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=396623

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Optical Interconnect Market by Product Category (Cable Assemblies, Connectors, Optical Transceivers), Interconnect Level, Fiber Mode, Data Rate, Distance, Application (Data Communication, Telecommunication), Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Optical Transceiver Market Size, Share and Industry Growth Analysis Report by Form Factor (SFF and SFP; SFP+ and SFP28; XFP; CXP), Data Rate, Wavelength, Fiber Type, Connector, Distance, Protocol, Application (Data Center, Enterprise), and Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2026

Fiber Optics Market by Fiber Type (Glass, Plastic), Cable Type (Single-mode, Multi-mode), Deployment (Underground, Underwater, Aerial), Application, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2027

Fiber Optic Components Market by Component (Transceivers, AOCs, Cables, Amplifiers, Splitters, Connectors, Circulators), Data Rate, Application (Communications, Distributed Sensing, Lighting) and Region (2022-2027)

Silicon Photonics Market with Recession Impact Analysis by Product (Transceivers, Switches, Sensors), Application (Data Centers & High-Performance Computing, Telecommunications), Waveguide, Component and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]om

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/dark-fiber-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/dark-fiber.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets