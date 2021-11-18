Darktrace's Poppy Gustafsson Wins CEO of the Year At 2021 Digital Masters Awards

CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI, announced that CEO Poppy Gustafsson OBE has received the 'CEO of the Year' award at the Digital Masters Awards, her second award this month.

Having returned after a hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Digital Masters Awards recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to fostering digital talent, innovation, and excellence through contributions to the European technology industry over the past 18 months.

The CEO of the Year award acknowledges a Chief Executive whose vision and passion for technology has pushed their own company and the whole of the tech community toward growth and achievement, consistently demonstrating excellence in the field, and setting the bar high for distinction in digital leadership.

"I am delighted to be recognized as a leader in the European technology community, as Darktrace continues to be at the cutting edge of innovation in AI," commented Poppy Gustafsson, Chief Executive Officer, Darktrace. "None of this would be possible without our world-class team of technologists and innovators, who are applying cutting-edge techniques to solve some of the world's most challenging problems. I am proud to be leading Darktrace through its next stage of growth, continuing to develop more game-changing technology for enterprises."

About Darktrace

Darktrace (DARK:L), a global leader in cyber security AI, delivers world-class technology that protects close to 6,000 customers worldwide from advanced threats, including ransomware, and cloud and SaaS attacks. The company's fundamentally different approach applies Self-Learning AI to enable machines to understand the business to defend it autonomously. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the company has 1,600 employees and over 30 offices worldwide. Darktrace was named one of TIME magazine's 'Most Influential Companies' for 2021.

