Daron Group Launches Infor Solution to Help Harmonize Operations in Africa

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that Daron Group, a family-owned group specializing in logistics and ship chandling in Africa, has deployed Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise to make the most of its operational and financial data by consolidating it within a single system.

The Daron Group was founded in 1959 and specializes in trading and distributing goods (food, spare parts, consumables, technical products, etc.) on the African continent. It has operations in South Africa, Congo, Gabon, Angola and Mozambique. By opting for Infor's enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution and relying on the Infor Implementation Accelerator, which allows the solution to be implemented faster, from configurations based on distribution best practices, Daron Group now has a tool capable of streamlining its business processes and significantly improving the visibility and efficiency of all its commercial operations.

Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise replaces heterogeneous systems that the operational teams were used to but which — in terms of technology, ergonomics, functionalities and data exchange capabilities — were no longer able to support the group's development ambitions. The project with Infor and its partner Authentic Group was launched to coordinate the definition of a common repository, to standardize operational processes and ensure better visibility between operations and finance. This allows the group to make better decisions via uniform data that is accessible to the various stakeholders.

"The functional capabilities of Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise, as standard and without the need to develop it, immediately appealed to us. It allowed us to organise ourselves within the framework of a coherent project," said Damien Petijean, Daron Group's director of strategic projects. "In addition, in the African context, the quality of communication networks is a real issue. Among the solutions we have studied, Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise is the one that uses the least bandwidth."

As Infor's partner on the project, Authentic Group proved to be particularly flexible and efficient in its approach. "Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise and its Implementation Accelerator are without a doubt the simplest and most suitable solution for Daron Group's business needs," says Fabrice Caumette, Authentic Group's consulting manager. "Thanks to the solution's rich standard functionality, Daron Group's requirements could be easily met by the system. We carried out personalization of the user interface using the tools available within the Infor solution, without any costly and time-consuming developments, even though the project's budgetary and human resources frameworks were particularly tight."

"Daron Group's choice of Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise for the distribution sector demonstrates Infor's ability to address mixed and complex environments with its dedicated vertical functionality," said Laurent Jacquemain, Infor's senior vice president & general manager for southern Europe. "As a centralized platform, Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise is able to support multiple geographies, languages, currencies, subsidiaries and locations. It is flexible enough to adapt to market changes and events that have a global impact on the movement of goods."

About Daron Group

Daron Group is a family group of ship chandlers created in 1959 in Africa. It develops its activities around two main businesses:

Ship chandling, supplying ships or offshore facilities with food, spare parts and consumables. It also offers a large range of connected services.

Supply chain management, from international sourcing carried out by specialized procurement experts to forwarding solutions: food and non-foodstuff products worldwide. A crucial link, its supply chain is at its companies' and distributor-partners' service all over Africa .

To learn more, please visit www.daron-group.com/en

About Authentic Group

Founded in 2004, Authentic Group is a recognized expert in the Infor M3 and Infor CloudSuite ERP integration. Authentic Group's mission is to accompany its customers in their digital transformation in France and abroad. Authentic Group intervenes in the implementation of specific business processes that improve productivity and user experience around several offers:

Infor M3 & Infor CloudSuite: implementation, deployment, migration, support

Methodology: agility and reactivity for shorter and less expensive projects

Vertical solutions: purchase to pay, business intelligence

In accordance with its values, Authentic Group always places the well-being of the user at the heart of its project approach. Authentic Group is an Infor strategic partner in France, Canada and the United States. To learn more, please visit www.authentic-grp.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

