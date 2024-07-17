DARPA Taps Exiger and MetalMiner to Develop New Technology to Enhance Supply Chain Resilience and National Security

Leading supply chain and commodity pricing AI companies will support DARPA's OPEN program mission to increase global critical materials market transparency

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the market-leading supply chain and third-party risk AI company, and MetalMiner, the leading metal commodities price intelligence brand, announced today that they have been selected by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to support the Open Price Exploration for National security (OPEN) program.

The research and development program, in partnership with the United States Geological Survey (USGS), aims to enhance supply chain resilience and national security through the development of technology that improves transparency in critical commodity pricing and supply, demand and capacity forecasting.

"Base and rare earth metals and other key minerals are vital to U.S. defense operations and national security. But, opacity in these complex markets creates barriers to supply chain resilience, Department of Defense readiness and economic competitiveness," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "We're honored to be selected by DARPA and to partner with MetalMiner to leverage Exiger's advanced AI and cognitive computing capabilities to provide supply chain visibility that supports this critical program."

Exiger and MetalMiner will collaborate on technology development, combining MetalMiner's deep expertise in commodities markets and Exiger's experience managing multi-tier supply chains. Exiger's proprietary, real-time supply chain data will enhance MetalMiner's pricing models and forecasting algorithms.

"We're proud to work with Exiger to architect new solutions for DARPA that seek to drive long-term stability and informed decision-making in the commodities market," said MetalMiner CEO Lisa Reisman. "The combination of Exiger's cognitive capabilities and MetalMiner's time series forecasting ability will introduce a new level of accuracy, insight and sophistication to market pricing and forecasting."

OPEN is structured as a single-phase, 24-month effort which will consist of a seven-month base period with two options.

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Empowering its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 55 organizations across the Defense Industrial Base and government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. Named one of Fast Company's 2023 'Brands That Matter,' Exiger's work has been recognized by 40+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

About MetalMiner

MetalMiner stands at the forefront of metal market price intelligence as the leading Price Reporting Agency (PRA) for a diverse range of metals, including grain-oriented electrical steel, North American stainless steel, and specialized metals. Known for its innovative use of data science in the metal price intelligence sector, MetalMiner's platform, MetalMiner Insights, leverages artificial intelligence (AI), technical analysis (TA), and deep industry expertise to offer detailed forecasts and strategic buying recommendations. These tools empower global manufacturers with precise, actionable insights across a full spectrum of metals, including carbon steel, nonferrous metals, precious metals, and minor metals. For further information, visit MetalMiner and follow their updates on LinkedIn.

