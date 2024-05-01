Darrow Names Mathew Keshav Lewis As Chief Revenue Officer & US General Manager

Darrow Taps Former Dealpath CRO To Lead Next Phase Of Revenue Growth

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darrow, the leading AI-powered justice intelligence platform, today announced the appointment of Mathew Keshav Lewis as its first Chief Revenue Officer and US General Manager. Lewis brings over 20 years of experience driving revenue and growth for high-profile legal and technology companies – including SaaS platform Dealpath, alternative investment platform Yieldstreet, and legal services pioneer Axiom Law – and will be responsible for helping Darrow scale as it continues an accelerated growth trajectory.

"Mathew's arrival at Darrow opens enterprise-level deals to all plaintiff law firms, previously accessible only to a select few," said Evyatar Ben Artzi, CEO and Co-Founder of Darrow. "His expertise from YieldStreet and Axiom empowers our partners to leverage AI, driving unprecedented growth and innovation."

Lewis, who will be based in Darrow's New York headquarters, joins Darrow after serving as the first Chief Revenue Officer of Dealpath, a real estate deal management platform. He also previously held the role of Chief Revenue Officer and GM, Investments at Yieldstreet, where he drove record revenue and growth for the investment platform.

"I'm delighted to join a team of tremendously talented individuals at Darrow, who have already disrupted the legal technology space and forged the path ahead," said Mathew Keshav Lewis, Chief Revenue Officer & US General Manager of Darrow. "I am inspired by Darrow's progress to date, and I look forward to working alongside Darrow's growing team to expand the company's footprint."

This announcement comes at a period of rapid growth for the company, which completed its $35 million Series B funding round last year. Darrow currently works on active litigation valued over $10 billion across legal domains such as privacy, consumer protection, and antitrust.

About Darrow: Founded in 2020, Darrow is a LegalTech company on a mission to fuel law firm growth and deliver justice for victims of class and mass action lawsuits. Darrow's AI-powered justice intelligence platform leverages generative AI and world-class legal experts and technologists to uncover egregious violations across legal domains spanning privacy and data breach, consumer protection, securities and financial fraud, environment, and employment. Darrow is based out of New York City and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit: darrow.ai.

SOURCE Darrow