DartPoints Acquires Lexington, Kentucky Data Center Campus to Support AI, Neo-Cloud, Hyperscale, and Enterprise Demand

Brownfield campus adds a power-advantaged platform with an owned substation, existing data center infrastructure, and an immediate path to 20–30 MW, with long-term expansion potential to 70 MW

DALLAS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DartPoints, a leading regional provider of colocation, cloud and interconnection solutions, today announced the acquisition of a data center campus in Lexington, Kentucky. The site adds a strategically located expansion platform to the DartPoints portfolio and strengthens the company's ability to serve AI, hyperscale, neo-cloud and enterprise demand.

The Lexington campus spans approximately 343,000 square feet across 29.5 acres and includes roughly 81,000 square feet of existing raised-floor data center space. The property is fully zoned for data center use and includes an owned on-site substation, providing a strong foundation for phased redevelopment and future capacity growth.

DartPoints is developing the site to support a broad mix of next-generation workloads, including hyperscale, neo-cloud, inference AI, enterprise AI and other compute-intensive deployments. Current planning provides a path to approximately 20–30 MW in an initial phase, with longer-term expansion potential to 70 MW.

The future campus is intended to support dense next-generation environments with up to 200 kW per rack, 415V power, and a cooling architecture designed for both traditional air-cooled environments and direct-to-chip liquid cooling using closed-loop, low-water-use heat rejection.

Lexington stood out for its combination of existing data center infrastructure, utility support, zoning readiness and room for expansion. The site also benefits from active engagement with Kentucky Utilities, LG&E and local economic development stakeholders, helping create a faster path to market than a typical greenfield project.

"Lexington gives us a rare combination of existing infrastructure, a supportive power environment and the ability to scale in a meaningful way," said Scott Willis, president and CEO of DartPoints. "As AI, neo-cloud and hyperscale demand continue to reshape the market, customers need sites that can support larger power footprints, denser deployments and long-term growth. Lexington gives us that platform."

The site is expected to play an important role in DartPoints' broader growth strategy as the company expands its ability to serve larger, more power-intensive customer needs. The addition of this site positions DartPoints to support everything from enterprise AI and inference deployments to larger-scale neo-cloud and hyperscale opportunities.

Its central location between major connectivity markets like Ashburn, Virginia; Chicago, Illinois; and Atlanta, Georgia will provide customers with access to rich connectivity and peering support for the most demanding data-intensive workloads.

Additional planning and redevelopment work is underway, with aggressive ready-for-service dates being finalized.

For more information, visit www.dartpoints.com.

About DartPoints

DartPoints is a leading provider of high-performance enterprise colocation, cloud, and managed service solutions, enabling advanced workloads including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing. Listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S., DartPoints empowers businesses with enterprise-grade infrastructure, operational resilience, and low-latency connectivity. Learn more at www.dartpoints.com.

About NOVA Infrastructure

Founded in 2018, NOVA is a value-added, middle market infrastructure investment firm focused on North America. NOVA seeks to make investments that pair the downside protection features of the infrastructure asset class with operationally focused, value-added upside strategies. NOVA targets investments in environmental services, transportation, energy / energy transition, and digital sectors. Learn more at www.novainfra.com

Media Contacts

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Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

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SOURCE DartPoints