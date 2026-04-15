DartPoints Strengthens Leadership Team with Construction and Financial Planning Appointments

New hires support the company's next phase of capacity expansion, capital planning, and execution

DALLAS, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DartPoints, a leading regional provider of colocation, cloud and interconnection solutions, today announced the appointments of Chris Baldwin as Senior Vice President of Construction and Vince Coats as Director of Financial Planning & Analysis.

These additions come at a time when DartPoints is expanding capacity, advancing development across its portfolio, and increasing focus on execution and financial discipline to support continued growth.

New leadership hires support DartPoints’ next phase of capacity expansion, capital planning, and execution. Post this

"Chris and Vince each bring the kind of experience that matters as we scale," said Scott Willis, Chief Executive Officer of DartPoints. "Chris has spent his career delivering complex infrastructure projects, and Vince brings the financial insight and planning discipline needed to support that growth. Together, they strengthen our ability to execute and make informed decisions as we move forward."

Baldwin brings nearly 30 years of experience across mission-critical design, construction, commissioning, and infrastructure delivery. His background spans both greenfield development and complex retrofits, along with large-scale capital programs and cross-functional execution. He has held leadership roles at T5 Construction, NTT Global, Capital Power Group, vXchnge, Fiber Media, Ledcor, Equinix, and Switch and Data, overseeing projects ranging from 20MW to 70MW and supporting portfolio programs exceeding 300MW.

At DartPoints, Baldwin will lead construction strategy and execution across the company's portfolio, with a focus on expanding capacity, strengthening delivery frameworks, and supporting long-term infrastructure development.

Coats brings more than 15 years of experience in financial planning and analysis, with a background that includes strategic planning, capital allocation, forecasting, executive reporting, and performance management. Most recently, he led enterprise FP&A at Bezos Academy, where he supported budgeting and multi-year planning across more than $100 million in operating and capital budgets. He previously held leadership roles at Ball Corporation focused on capital planning, financial analysis, and process improvement.

At DartPoints, Coats will support the company's FP&A function, with responsibility for budgeting, forecasting, capital planning, and improving visibility across the business.

"Vince brings a clear, practical approach to financial planning that will strengthen how we operate as we grow," said Kevin Bostick, Chief Financial Officer of DartPoints. "He has a strong track record of turning complex data into insight and helping organizations build the structure needed to scale."

Together, these additions strengthen DartPoints' ability to deliver on its next phase of growth, with a focus on bringing new capacity online, executing complex infrastructure projects, and maintaining discipline as the platform expands.

DartPoints is in an active growth phase backed by more than $250 million in committed capital, with a focus on expansion, acquisitions, and infrastructure investment across its portfolio. The company currently operates 11 data centers in Tier 2 and 3 markets.

For more information, visit www.dartpoints.com.

About DartPoints

DartPoints is a leading provider of high-performance enterprise colocation, cloud, and managed service solutions, enabling advanced workloads including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing. Listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S., DartPoints empowers businesses with enterprise-grade infrastructure, operational resilience, and low-latency connectivity. Learn more at www.dartpoints.com.

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SOURCE DartPoints