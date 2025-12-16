DartPoints Appoints Industry Veteran Kevin Bostick as Chief Financial Officer

Bostick has served in CFO roles at HorizonIQ and DHI Group, where he led companies through organizational transformation, strengthened financial reporting and forecasting, improved operational alignment, and guided strategic growth initiatives. Earlier in his career, he served as President & CFO of 365 Data Centers, overseeing a 17-facility footprint across 16 markets. During his tenure, he improved EBITDA and cash flow, refocused the customer mix toward hyperscalers and major content distributors, and executed six sequential geographic transactions that resulted in a successful exit for investors. His leadership experience also includes senior roles at Elevation DC, New Global Telecom, and Level 3 Communications.

"Kevin's experience and leadership come at the perfect time for DartPoints," said Scott Willis, Chief Executive Officer. "His background in data centers, cloud, and telecom—combined with his track record in financial discipline, capital strategy, and M&A—positions us exceptionally well as we expand our footprint, add capacity, and move up-market to support enterprise workloads."

"I'm thrilled to join DartPoints during such an exciting stage of growth," said Bostick. "The company has a clear vision, strong leadership, and the investment required to scale. I look forward to helping strengthen the financial and operational foundation as we execute the next phase of the strategy."

This announcement follows DartPoints' recent investment from NOVA Infrastructure and Orion Capital, supporting accelerated expansion and increased capacity across its portfolio.

About DartPoints

DartPoints is a leading provider of high-performance enterprise colocation, cloud, and managed service solutions, enabling advanced workloads including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing. Listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S., DartPoints empowers businesses with enterprise-grade infrastructure, operational resilience, and low-latency connectivity. Learn more at www.dartpoints.com .

