DartPoints Expands its Greenville Data Center

Electrical Upgrades Meet South Carolina's Increasing Infrastructure Demands

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DartPoints , the leading edge digital infrastructure provider, announces today an expansion and extensive electrical upgrades at its Greenville, S.C. data center. The team is adding a power room and electrical service entrance area that can accommodate 17,000 additional square feet, while also updating electrical systems, including switchgear, generators and electrical distribution. The upgrades will benefit Greenville's business community by adding much-needed local digital infrastructure, improving security and safety at the facility, and allowing for quick scalability in the future.

This initiative underscores DartPoint's continued investment in South Carolina and the Upstate region. DartPoints has supported Greenville's growing technology ecosystem since 2007, providing world-class service to local businesses, improving network performance and connectivity, and becoming a fixture in the community.

"This investment reinforces our dedication to continuing to serve as the colocation, cloud, security, and data backup leader in Greenville and the Upstate region," said Scott Willis, DartPoints CEO. "This expansion not only strengthens the state's internet connectivity ecosystem, but it also boosts the local economy as a whole. South Carolinians have been faced with a concerning digital divide and lack of high-performing internet infrastructure, and we're proud to fill those gaps for local residents that we've loved serving for the past 15 years."

DartPoints' Greenville data center , located at 78 Global Drive in the city's Global Business Park, is an enterprise-class facility with easy access to I-85 and I-385. Greenville offers an ideal data center and disaster recovery location with its low risk of disasters, thriving IT industry, access to reliable and low-cost utilities, and highly educated IT workforce.

"We've worked hard to create a business-friendly environment in our state because it means companies come here, invest in our communities, and ultimately improve the quality of life for our people, and that's exactly what DartPoints has done in their 15 years in South Carolina," said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. "We're grateful for DartPoints' commitment to investing in South Carolinians and doing its important, innovative work in Greenville."

In April , DartPoints announced that its Bridge IX™ — the first public internet exchange in the state — became operational in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina's internet traffic has traditionally been routed to the closest major network markets, such as Atlanta and Charlotte, N.C. DartPoints' South Carolina mission is to keep the state's traffic local to improve network performance and resiliency and reduce connectivity costs.

DartPoints is the leading digital infrastructure provider enabling next-generation applications at the edge. The company's unique suite of services, "Digital Next," combines digital infrastructure and hybrid cloud with DartPoints' edge internet exchange offering ( Bridge IX ™) and edge high-performance computing solution ( Liquid Edge ℠). By weaving together cloud, interconnection, colocation, and managed services, Digital Next enables edge ecosystems for enterprises, carriers, and cloud and content providers. DartPoints is building tomorrow's distributed digital infrastructure while serving today's cloud and colocation needs — and helping to bridge the digital divide. Visit us online at www.dartpoints.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

