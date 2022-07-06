DartPoints Hires Charles Carlos as Midwest Sales Leader

"DartPoints has so much to offer local organizations, from cloud and DR solutions to edge internet exchange," said Carlos. "A longtime edge leader, DartPoints deploys cutting-edge internet infrastructure, helping hundreds of Midwestern businesses digitally transform and thrive."

Carlos has accumulated more than 20 years of experience in technical sales and leadership and 10+ years building and leading high performing enterprise sales teams. As Area Sales Director at Windstream Enterprise, he led the team responsible for selling telecommunications solutions to new and existing enterprise customers in Ohio and Indiana. As VP of Sales for an early stage global cloud startup, Carlos developed and launched the team's North America go-to-market enterprise sales strategy. His background also includes relationship management and cloud and managed services sales for Sprint and CenturyLink (now Lumen). Carlos holds a Bachelor of Science degree and MBA in Business Administration from Franklin University.

"Charles is a highly accomplished sales leader who brings a tremendous amount of industry experience to the team," said Monty Blight , VP of Sales for DartPoints. "We know he's the best fit to help DartPoints meet the increasing need for world-class, cost-efficient and performance-driven digital infrastructure solutions in the Midwest."

DartPoints is the leading digital infrastructure provider enabling next-generation applications at the edge. By weaving together cloud, interconnection, colocation, and managed services, DartPoints enables edge ecosystems for enterprises, carriers, and cloud and content providers. DartPoints is building tomorrow's distributed digital infrastructure while serving today's cloud and colocation needs — and helping to bridge the digital divide.

