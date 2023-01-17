DartPoints Launches Bare Metal Cloud Solution

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DartPoints® , the colocation, cloud, infrastructure, and security solutions provider for mid-size markets, announces the latest offering in its line of cloud solutions: bare metal servers. DartPoints' new bare metal package offers dedicated servers that allow tenants to take full control of their IT infrastructure, achieving cloud-like agility with highly secure physical equipment. The service is aimed at organizations looking for particularly high levels of security, performance, and customization.

"We're very excited to offer the type of business value that bare metal can bring to our clients," says Brad Alexander, DartPoints' Chief Technology Officer. "We strive to solve whatever challenges may exist at the edge, and we see a need for certain workloads to gain the heightened application speed and control that single tenancy servers can offer. When workloads or applications require extreme security, lightning-fast performance, and predictable overhead, bare metal servers are your best option."

DartPoints' entry into the bare metal market represents a response to a rise in demand for data center services at the edge with a fully personalized environment. Constant data growth and the rise of hyperconverged technology has some experts predicting that bare metal's popularity will grow by over 20% in the next year, and more than 125% by 2027.

Bare metal users can build, test, deploy, and maintain their own workloads all on a unified platform. Where fine-tuning aspects like compute or storage configurations in response to organizational demands can be troublesome without a dedicated compute environment, a bare metal setup offers full control, greater processing power, and maximized performance. Bare metal is ideal for various use cases, including high computing power workloads, big data analytics, and hosting applications with constant rendering requirements.

Due to the servers' single tenancy and physical isolation, overall security is drastically simplified. This makes bare metal attractive for those with especially stringent policy or compliance mandates, such as financial, legal, or government organizations.

Financial considerations are another major reason that bare metal makes sense for some users. "With our bare metal services, clients can rent server capacity in an ongoing operating expense (OpEx) pricing model," explains Alexander. "Instead of dealing with heavy capital expenditures, you can gain all the performance and control you need with a steady, predictable overhead to boot."

About DartPoints

DartPoints delivers worry-free colocation, cloud, infrastructure, and security solutions to enterprises, carriers, and cloud and content providers. Our data centers provide airtight physical security and redundancy, and our extensive cloud solutions allow our clients to address technology gaps with a scalable OpEx model. Because we believe everyone should have equal access to life-changing connectivity, DartPoints brings cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure to mid-size markets, helping to bridge the digital divide. Visit us online at www.dartpoints.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

