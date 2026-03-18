Dashlane Introduces Omnix AI Advisor, Purpose-Built to Deliver Proactive Credential Security

- New AI assistant turns real-time credential risk data into proactive intelligence without customer data ever leaving the zero-knowledge boundary -

NEW YORK and PARIS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dashlane today unveiled Omnix AI Advisor, a natural-language AI security assistant embedded into the Dashlane Omnix™ platform. Built upon Omnix's advanced credential protection and visibility capabilities, Omnix AI Advisor accelerates enterprises' transition to a proactive security posture by turning real-time credential risk data, such as dark web exposure and phishing logs, into contextual, actionable intelligence.

Omnix AI Advisor admin dashboard

Security teams are inundated with data, making it difficult to know what matters most. Omnix AI Advisor correlates multiple data points to identify risk patterns, empowering security teams to focus on the highest fidelity signal of risk to prevent credential-based breaches. Omnix is the only platform that collects credential risk data across every protected employee browser, independent of vault use, enabling Omnix AI Advisor to surface credential threats undetectable by other solutions.

"Our AI Advisor draws from Omnix's deep visibility into credential risk to arm security teams with unprecedented insight into threats across their workforce, so they can act quickly," said John Bennett, Dashlane CEO. "Dashlane is ushering in a secure AI future with security and privacy built-in by design, not bolted on. We're committed to building and securing AI today in a way that the entire industry will follow tomorrow."

AI innovation with trust built-in

CISOs are increasingly concerned about AI tools accessing corporate data amid a rise in AI-related data leaks. Vendors offering AI solutions often prioritize speed over security, decrypting and processing customer data on cloud infrastructure they can access. For credential data, which can include employee names, domains accessed, password health, and phishing exposure, this is a fundamental trust issue.

Dashlane has engineered a different path where AI performance and privacy coincide. Omnix AI Advisor runs inside Dashlane's Confidential AI Engine, an architectural layer that operates with the same zero-knowledge principles that protect user vaults. The Confidential AI Engine uses a cloud secure enclave - a hardware-isolated boundary inaccessible to Dashlane or any third-party - to decrypt, process, and re-encrypt information for result delivery, ensuring confidentiality.

"Our security team is seeking to leverage AI as a force multiplier so we can focus more time on strategic work and serving the business. However, we must do so responsibly, in partnership with security solutions we can trust with our corporate data," said Leo Cunningham, CISO at AI biotech pioneer Owkin. "Dashlane's security-first approach to AI is exactly what our business demands, and one reason why Omnix is a key platform in protecting our workforce and customers."

Real-time credential intelligence for every login

Operating on Dashlane telemetry, Omnix AI Advisor can:

Answer complex questions conversationally using natural language, rather than requiring admins to manually configure multiple dashboards, export logs or write CLI commands. Omnix AI Advisor translates plain language questions such as "which employees have the most compromised credentials on critical apps?" into answers drawn from credential risk intelligence.

using natural language, rather than requiring admins to manually configure multiple dashboards, export logs or write CLI commands. Omnix AI Advisor translates plain language questions such as "which employees have the most compromised credentials on critical apps?" into answers drawn from credential risk intelligence. Proactively identify and surface risk patterns , alerting admins to which employees are likely to self-remediate and where intervention is needed.

, alerting admins to which employees are likely to self-remediate and where intervention is needed. Generate tailored risk and compliance reporting, taking manual data gathering, exporting, and formatting and turning it into an on-demand output that yields results in minutes.

taking manual data gathering, exporting, and formatting and turning it into an on-demand output that yields results in minutes. Integrate with security operations via Dashlane's Model Context Protocol (MCP) to connect credential intelligence into external AI platforms.

Learn how Dashlane builds its privacy-preserving AI at RSA Conference

Dashlane CTO Frédéric Rivain and Senior Machine Learning Engineer Kaouther Ouenniche will be presenting "Deploying AI You Can't See — A Field Guide to Privacy-Preserving AI" at the 2026 RSA Conference in San Francisco. Reserve your seat for the session.

Omnix AI Advisor is scheduled for general availability this fall. Professional plan customers can join the beta program waitlist.

About Dashlane

Dashlane is the credential security leader protecting businesses against the growing threat of human risk. The company's Omnix™ platform expands traditional password management to proactive credential security beyond the vault, delivering real-time protection directly in employee browsers. Millions of consumers and more than 25,000 organizations worldwide, including top brands such as Michelin, Air France, and Forrester, trust Dashlane for industry-leading innovations, patented zero-knowledge security, and an unmatched user experience. Learn more at dashlane.com

SOURCE Dashlane