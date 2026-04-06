Dashlane Launches First-of-its-Kind Integration with KnowBe4 to Transform Security Awareness into Proactive Defense

- Dashlane and KnowBe4 combine real-time, in-browser threat detection with in-context security training to correct risky behavior as it happens -

NEW YORK and PARIS, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Credential security leader Dashlane today announced a first-of-its-kind integration with KnowBe4, the world-renowned platform that comprehensively addresses human and agentic AI risk management, to unite credential protection with human risk management. Together, Dashlane and KnowBe4 turn real-time credential risk insight into targeted training at the moment risk is detected to strengthen security behavior when it matters most.

The Dashlane Omnix platform now integrates with KnowBe4

New Dashlane data highlights the critical role human risk has in driving credential-based breaches, finding that a third of all corporate logins utilize weak or compromised credentials sitting outside SSO coverage and unprotected by any password manager vault, completely invisible to IT and security teams.

"Employees are the first line of defense against attackers, making it critical that enterprises take the opportunity to turn users' risky behavior into a learning moment," said John Bennett, chief executive officer, Dashlane. "Dashlane's unique vantage point in the browser paired with KnowBe4's wide-array of training content creates a vehicle for organizations to automatically instill a more proactive security posture across their workforce."

Immediate, in-context security training

Security awareness training remains a key component of reducing phishing susceptibility. However, most programs are generic and calendar-driven rather than tied to a specific event - such as the use of a compromised password - limiting their effectiveness. The integration of the Dashlane Omnix™ platform with KnowBe4 bridges this response gap by detecting compromised credential usage or phishing threats and immediately triggering relevant training for at-risk end users.

"Integrating KnowBe4 with Dashlane Omnix took the friction out of improving employee security habits—a significant part of our security posture. It also keeps accountability with the user," said Scott Holleran, senior vice president of technology, Vertex Service Partners. "My team gets to spend less time on password security and more time focused on building our security program."

A program built to measurably and effectively reduce human risk

Dashlane and KnowBe4 combine real-time, in-browser detection of credential-based threats with immediate, contextual security training to correct risky behavior as it happens. For example, if an employee attempts to enter their password on a phishing page, Dashlane intervenes and flags the credential risk. That signal immediately initiates targeted training through KnowBe4, delivering guidance that helps the employee recognize and avoid similar attacks in the future.

This closed-loop approach reduces credential exposure, lowers the risk of a breach, and delivers a measurable reduction in human risk, strengthening an enterprise's overall security posture without impacting employee productivity.

"Integrating Dashlane's real-time detection into KnowBe4's training ecosystem transforms human risk management into a proactive defense layer that can help to prevent credential-based breaches," said Greg Kras, chief product officer, KnowBe4. "The correlation between detected security risk from Dashlane and the KnowBe4 platform's capabilities with custom training are building a foundation for a strong security culture."

Key benefits of the integration include:

Unmatched visibility: Only Dashlane Omnix can detect credential-based threats across all employee passwords in the browser, whether stored in or outside the vault.

Only Dashlane Omnix can detect credential-based threats across all employee passwords in the browser, whether stored in or outside the vault. Real-time remediation: Employees are seamlessly assigned relevant security awareness training the moment Dashlane detects risk, providing necessary context to improve learning effectiveness.

Employees are seamlessly assigned relevant security awareness training the moment Dashlane detects risk, providing necessary context to improve learning effectiveness. Reduced IT burden: IT and security teams no longer need to analyze countless individual alerts, but rather can detect misuse and automatically trigger targeted security awareness training based on the credential risk detected.

The integration is available today for Dashlane Omnix and KnowBe4 customers in the Dashlane Admin Console, where customers can enable KnowBe4 and map credential risk signals to targeted training. With just a few clicks, organizations can turn human risk management into a proactive defense against credential-based threats.

To learn more about this partnership, visit dashlane.com/blog/knowbe4-integration.

About Dashlane

Dashlane is the credential security leader protecting businesses against the growing threat of human risk. The company's Omnix™ platform expands traditional password management to proactive credential security beyond the vault, delivering real-time protection directly in employee browsers. Millions of consumers and 25,000 organizations worldwide, including top brands such as Michelin, Air France, and Forrester, trust Dashlane for industry-leading innovations, patented zero-knowledge security, and an unmatched user experience. Learn more at dashlane.com

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by more than 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 builds security culture and helps teams manage both human and agent risk. The company delivers a comprehensive, agentic best-of-suite platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that reinforces secure behavior against evolving cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes awareness training, integrated cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in business operations, KnowBe4 prepares the modern workforce by training both humans and AI agents to recognize and respond to security risks. Through this unified approach, KnowBe4 leads workforce trust management and defense strategies. More info at knowbe4.com.

SOURCE Dashlane