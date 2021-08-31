Dashlane Presents: How Would I Hack You? With White-Hat Hacker Rachel Tobac

Dashlane will host a live webinar with white-hat hacker Rachel Tobac of SocialProof Security, on September 9 at 2pm EST. Tweet this

Rachel Tobac will share exactly how people can get hacked with real-life, real-time examples from the news and a Dashlane volunteer. This fun and educational demonstration will walk attendees through how a hacker can use open-source intelligence (OSINT) to not only phish someone, but also infiltrate their workplace.

Register here to join Dashlane and Rachel Tobac in this phishing expedition and get expert help on improving personal and workplace security practices.

Rachel is a hacker and the CEO of SocialProof Security where she helps people and companies keep their data safe by training and pentesting them on social engineering risks. Rachel was also 2nd place winner of DEF CON's wild spectator sport, the Social Engineering Capture the Flag contest, 3 years in a row. Rachel has shared her real-life social engineering stories with NPR, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The New York Times, Business Insider, CNN, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Forbes and many more. In her remaining spare time, Rachel is the Chair of the Board for the nonprofit Women in Security and Privacy (WISP) where she works to advance women to lead in the fields.

About Dashlane

Dashlane is a web and mobile app that simplifies password management for people and businesses. We empower organizations to protect company and employee data while helping everyone easily log in to the accounts they need—anytime, anywhere. A better digital future starts with secure access.

Our team in Paris, New York, and Lisbon is united by a strong sense of community and passion for improving the digital experience. Over 15 million users and 20,000 businesses in 180 countries use Dashlane for a faster, simpler, and more secure internet.

