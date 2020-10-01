Dashlane's Joy Howard Named One Of Forbes' World's Most Influential CMOs

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes, with research partners Sprinklr and LinkedIn, today announced their annual list of The World's Most Influential CMOs . Joy Howard, Chief Marketing Officer at Dashlane, is among the top 50 CMOs around the world who are redefining industries and creating a more diverse and equitable future within business, culture and society.

Uniquely understanding both consumers and customers, driving corporate growth agendas and representing and making clear what companies stand for are core to CMOs' influence.

That's what the Forbes World's Most Influential CMOs list assesses each year.

"I'm honored to be a part of Forbes' list of influential CMOs. This year brought an enormous amount of challenges for brands across the globe, and I'm proud of what my team was able to accomplish in times of uncertainty," said Joy Howard, CMO, Dashlane. "We launched several brand initiatives this year, from our first Super Bowl commercial, to the expansion of our B2B product, to taking a strong stance against hate speech and discriminatory ad practices. Our team will continue to support Dashlane's brand, both through the product experience and each touchpoint with customers, as we strive toward making the internet a safer place for everyone."

"The role of the Chief Marketing Officer goes beyond driving profit and facilitating marketing strategies," said Jenny Rooney, Communities Director and CMO Network Chair, Forbes. "The CMOs on this year's list are driving conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion and redefining business to create growth and leave a lasting impact on business for the next decade to come."

"This year, the challenges of the global pandemic have permanently shifted the role of the CMO into the role of the digital transformation leader. It's now clear that so many organizations have learned that putting the customer first is at the heart of digital transformation," said Ragy Thomas, CEO and Founder, Sprinklr. "The leaders on the 2020 list of Forbes World's Most Influential CMOs have embraced change in a challenging year, demonstrating a focus on creating digital experiences for customers and highlighting what it takes to prepare your brand for long-term success."

The CMOs on this year's list embraced change in a challenging year, demonstrating leadership and creativity, and more than earning their place on the 2020 list of Forbes World's Most Influential CMOs.

About Dashlane

Dashlane is a mobile and desktop app that gives you a shortcut for everything you do online. Log in instantly, fly through forms, and breeze through checkouts on every device you own. Dashlane works across every operating system, device, and browser, opening the walled gardens that normally inhibit our digital experience.

Our team in Paris, New York, and Lisbon is united by our passion for improving the digital experience and the belief that with the right tools, we can help everyone realize the promise of the internet. Dashlane has empowered over 13 million users and over 20,000 companies in 180 countries to dash across the internet without compromising on security.

About Forbes

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 160 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 32 licensed local editions in 71 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements. For more information, visit the Forbes News Hub or Forbes Connect .

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( @Sprinklr ) is the world's leading Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform. We help organizations listen to, engage, and reach customers and citizens across 25 social channels, 11 messaging channels, and hundreds of millions of forums, blogs, and review sites. Sprinklr is a global company with 1,900 employees helping the world's most valuable enterprises make their customers happier.

