Dassault Systèmes and Cognata Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Launch of Safer Autonomous Vehicles

PARIS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dassault Systèmes and Cognata, Ltd . announced today that they are partnering to embed Cognata's Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Suite into Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform . The partnership will provide a first-of-its-kind solution for autonomous vehicle makers to define, test and experience autonomous driving throughout the development cycle within the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. This will make a fully integrated autonomous vehicle development process resulting in faster, more accurate and safer autonomous vehicles on the road.

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides Industry Solution Experiences such as Smart, Safe and Connected to the transportation and mobility industry that transform the way next generation vehicles are designed, produced, delivered and operated. Cognata's full product simulation solution leverages deep learning to enable autonomous vehicle manufacturers to run thousands of different scenarios based on various geographic locations, traffic patterns, and weather conditions. By incorporating the Cognata simulation suite into the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and leveraging CATIA best in class systems engineering roles and applications, the two companies deliver a one-stop-shop, outstanding environment to engineers for accelerated autonomous vehicle design, engineering, simulation and program management.

"Simulation is key at all stages of cyber systems engineering. Billions of miles must be virtually run before a car can be considered safe. AI-powered experiences that combines vehicle behavior, sensors and traffic models allow alternative designs to be tested in the concept phase to identify the optimal engineering solution," said Philippe Laufer, CATIA CEO. "Integrating Cognata's accurate and comprehensive offering into the 3DEXPERIENCE platform creates a unique solution to help our customers greatly reduce the time to market of safe autonomous vehicles."

"The partnership with Dassault Systèmes will hasten the development of autonomous vehicles, by making simulation an integral, seamless component of the engineering process," says Danny Atsmon, CEO and Founder of Cognata. "The earlier simulation is utilized, the easier it is for engineers to modify each component of the autonomous vehicle and test it through a virtual environment, to see how it works once incorporated in the vehicle and confronted with unexpected edge cases."

At CES in Las Vegas January 8-11, 2019, Dassault Systèmes will exhibit at booth 4121, LVCC, North Hall, and Cognata at booth 5903, LVCC, North Hall.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com .

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

About Cognata

Cognata provides a fast lane to autonomous driving with its testing and evaluation solution for self-driving vehicles—a realistic automotive simulation platform where virtual cars travel virtual roads in virtual cities, all remarkably true to real-world conditions. Working with some of the largest autonomous vehicle makers in the world, Cognata brings the disruptive power of artificial intelligence and computer vision to the autonomous driving simulation world and shaves years off the verification and validation process. Cognata is backed by leading investors with more than $23M in funding. For more information, visit http://www.cognata.com .

