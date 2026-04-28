Data, AI, and Durability: Shippers Converge at Drive Charlotte to Build the Modern Supply Chain

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot, a leading logistics solutions provider, is hosting Drive Charlotte, an exclusive customer roundtable event designed to equip shippers with strategies to navigate today's complex transportation landscape. This in-person forum, part of Spot's ongoing Drive series, will take place on Thursday, April 30, 2026, from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM EST, at The Ballantyne, A Luxury Collection Hotel.

Drive Indianapolis is the exclusive roadmap for shippers, uniting industry leaders to navigate today's volatile freight market and forge tomorrow's resilient supply chain solutions.

The invitation-only event will bring together top supply chain decision-makers for Industries such as Bottling, Grocery, and Packaging for interactive discussions on the most pressing challenges facing modern shippers.

Attendees will gain actionable insights into:

Market Outlook: Analyze economic signals, capacity trends, and emerging risks to provide a practical outlook on the transportation landscape.

Analyze economic signals, capacity trends, and emerging risks to provide a practical outlook on the transportation landscape. Red Technologies: Explore how our in-house technology transforms supply chain planning through real-world applications and enhanced visibility.

Explore how our in-house technology transforms supply chain planning through real-world applications and enhanced visibility. NiCE Cognigy: Discover how AI-powered conversational automation scales communication and improves customer experiences without increasing costs.

Discover how AI-powered conversational automation scales communication and improves customer experiences without increasing costs. Databricks: Learn how AI is being applied today—not hypothetically—to drive better freight outcomes and operational efficiency.

"The current transportation industry climate is incredibly unpredictable. Shippers are finding they need more than just raw data—they really need actionable insights and to collaborate directly," said Andrew Elsener, Co-Founder of Spot. "Our Drive series is designed to do precisely that. We're bringing together the best minds from Spot and across the industry to dissect these challenges and together build the resilient supply chains our customers need to thrive."

The robust agenda includes direct engagement with Spot's senior leadership, including Elsener; CFO, Andrew Krop; COO, John Carsello; VP of Operations, Kreg Hunter; Director of Technology, Ben Garvin; Director of Finance & Data Analytics, Rob Branflick; Director of Carrier Sales, Ryan Scott; Director of LTL, Tom Chew; Director of Client Engagement, Chet Barrows; Product Owner, Jake Wittmann; Senior National Account Director, Alex Buening; and Senior National Account Director, Theo Mascari.

The event will also feature insights from prominent industry experts, including:

Jonathan Starks, CEO and CIO of FTR Transportation Intelligence

Jon Guarnery, Account Executive – AI Sales at NiCE Cognigy

Peter Panagopoulos, RVP – Agentic AI Sales at Nice Cognigy

Carl Hall, Senior Manager, Field Engineering at Databricks

This collaborative forum ensures every attendee gains a shared understanding of today's transportation landscape before diving into deeper discussions and solutions. Spot's Drive series exemplifies the company's commitment to building and fostering long-lasting relationships with its customers, driven by advanced, proprietary technology like MySpot Transportation Management System and a passion for best-in-class service.

Contact:

Brandon Evans

Communication Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Spot Freight