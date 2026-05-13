Spot Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Attestation, Strengthening Trust of Data Management

INDIANAPOLIS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot, a leading third-party logistics company in North America, announced its achievement of System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 attestation, further validating its ability to protect sensitive client data amidst increasing safety standards.

This SOC 2 Type 2 report is a result of a thorough and systematic examination conducted by Katz, Sapper & Miller, an independent service auditor. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the examination addressed Spot's information security policies, procedures, and controls according to the audit the Statement of Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE) 21 standard. The examination evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of the Company's controls relevant to the Trust Services Criteria for security and availability.

"We view security not just as a requirement, but as a core value that underscores the trust our customers place in us every day," said Andy Schenck, Co-Founder of Spot. "We are proud of achieving this and remain committed to safeguarding customer information while keeping data integrity at the forefront of what we do."

"This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of operational security," stated Ben Garvin, Director of Technology for Spot. "It gives our customers greater confidence that our controls aren't just in place, but they are working as intended, every day."

Elevating data security and further developing its future-focused technology solutions will remain a priority for Spot. As a customer-first organization, protecting the sensitive information of those with whom it works is critically important.

About Spot

As a leading third-party logistics provider in North America, Spot is built on relationships, combining 24/7 support with a proven, passionate, and dedicated team of logistics professionals. Spot provides custom, tailored logistics solutions for shipping challenges through relentless effort, industry knowledge, and advanced technologies. Established in 2009 with the vision that there is a better way to move freight, Spot has more than 650 employees across its U.S. locations in Indianapolis, Indiana; Charlotte, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; Tempe, Arizona; and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit Spot's website at spotinc.com or listen to its podcast 'More Than a Broker' wherever you listen to podcasts. Follow Spot on social media: LinkedIn (Spot Freight), YouTube (@Spot-Freight), Instagram (spotfreight), and Facebook (Spot).

Contact: Brandon Evans

Manager of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Spot Freight