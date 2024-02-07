Data Axle Appoints Andrew Frawley as Chief Executive Officer

07 Feb, 2024

DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Data Axle, a leader in data-driven marketing and business intelligence solutions, announced the appointment of Andrew Frawley as its chief executive officer. Frawley brings over three decades of proven leadership experience in technology, data, and marketing. He will play a pivotal role in furthering Data Axle's position as a leading provider of B2B and B2C data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, and nonprofit organizations. With a deep knowledge of marketing, data, analytics, SaaS, and professional services, Frawley will be a valuable asset to further Data Axle's commitment to providing superior service and measurable results in its mission to help clients become augmented intelligence companies.

Andrew Frawley
Data Axle's former CEO, Mike Iaccarino, will leave to run a European-based direct marketing business. Frawley and Iaccarino have a 25-year history of deep partnerships in the direct marketing space, and both are former CEOs of Epsilon. "I have full confidence that my colleague and good friend, Andy, will continue to drive industry-leading solutions and be a great leader for the Data Axle team," said Iaccarino, who will remain as chairman of Data Axle.

True to Data Axle's mission to help businesses achieve their goals through data, technology, and services, Frawley will spearhead new company initiatives and further its commitment to rapid growth and industry-leading client solutions, including:

  • Infusing AI and augmented intelligence across Data Axle's solutions
  • Developing next-generation applications to improve clients' marketing effectiveness and efficiency
  • Continuing to deliver world-class services to Data Axle clients

"I'm honored to join Data Axle and excited to continue positioning the company as a world-class leader and disruptor in the data and marketing services industry," said Frawley. "We will continue to launch innovative marketing and data solutions to help our clients navigate today's rapidly changing data environment."

Established in 1972, Data Axle has been a pioneering force, leveraging data to fuel innovation, drive business growth, and empower clients since its inception. With Frawley at the helm, the company is well positioned to beckon in the next era of marketing revolution.

Data Axle is a leader in augmented intelligence. We improve business performance through data solutions and omnichannel marketing services, enabling our clients to acquire, grow, and retain their customers more efficiently and effectively, and enhance their platforms, products, and customer insights.

