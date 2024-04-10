Data Axle Expands Business and Consumer Data Coverage, Strengthening Linkages and Intent Signals

Coverage boasts an 8.3% year-over-year increase in verified business contacts, an 11% increase in

individual consumer data, new attributes, and AI-enhanced digital audiences

DALLAS, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Data Axle, a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing, and real-time intelligence solutions, announced the continuing impact of its significant investments and improvements to its proprietary business and consumer datasets, which include:

8.3% growth in business data and 11% growth in consumer data

Substantial gains in coverage of verified small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs)

Expansion of business intent signals, including the addition of 8,000 new topics and keywords

Robust consumer data additions and a 15% increase in core attributes for the valuable 18- to 35-year-old demographic

A new shopper dataset, which provides detailed insights into consumer behaviors for targeted marketing

The introduction of several hundred AI-enhanced digital customer audiences available in data marketplaces

These advancements further solidify the company's position as a top provider of AI-ready data. By building upon and strengthening both datasets, the inherent link between consumers and businesses is amplified exponentially. This interconnectedness highlights the company's unmatched ability to deliver comprehensive intelligence into both business dynamics and individual behaviors, which is invaluable to marketers.

"Data Axle remains steadfast in its mission to empower clients with comprehensive, actionable data insights, especially as they relate to the innate and powerful link between business and consumer profiles and the importance of having a holistic view of the whole person," stated Andrew Frawley, CEO of Data Axle. "We're excited to forge new paths as we employ cutting-edge solutions, including AI, to bolster our data and provide new digital audiences so our clients understand not just who to target but when and where to focus their efforts."

At the start of the year, Data Axle was recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Marketing And Sales Data Providers For B2B, Q1 2024. Delivering on its promise to support clients with premier data, services, and distribution channels to drive business growth, the company has gone a step further by expanding its AI offerings and continuing to utilize the latest technologies. With the launch of its new AI-enhanced digital consumer audiences, marketers can connect with audiences exhibiting behaviors only detectable through AI analysis, surpassing traditional modeling and survey-based approaches. The result is engagement with audiences that reflect deeper insights beyond demographics based on true behaviors and interests.

In addition to widening coverage of SMBs and business linkages, Data Axle is also providing more intent signals by doubling the number of topics available. Identifying prospects is crucial for businesses, and this data provides valuable wisdom about active buying behaviors. As such, it has become one of the most commonly requested datasets in the marketing space.

The company also introduced a new consumer transaction dataset to help clients gain a better understanding of purchasing behaviors. These individual data attributes are critical for both B2B and B2C marketers, sales teams, and analytics professionals as the line between an individual's personal and professional lives continues to blur.

About Data Axle

Data Axle is a leader in data-driven marketing and business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit, and political organizations. We improve business performance through data solutions and omnichannel marketing services, enabling our clients to acquire, grow, and retain their customers more efficiently and effectively, and enhance their platforms, products, and customer insights.

