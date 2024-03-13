Data Axle Named a Leader in B2B Marketing and Sales Data Providers Analyst Report

Report states company is "a unique choice for those companies seeking deep business location data, small business markets, and the ability to link personal and professional profiles"

DALLAS, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Data Axle, a leader in data-driven marketing and business intelligence solutions, announced it has been named a leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave™: Marketing And Sales Data Providers For B2B, Q1 2024 report. This report evaluates 14 providers on 28 criteria across three primary categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.

Data Axle received the highest scores possible in the Firmographic (account) Data and Complementary data types, sub criteria of Depth of Account Data, Account Hierarchies, Specialized Account Data, and Technographic Data, and in the categories of Data Acquisition and Processing, Data Discovery Capabilities, Data Integrations and Delivery, and Other complementary data types. The company also received the highest scores possible in the vision and partner ecosystem criteria.

The report states: "…Data Axle differentiates with a deep focus on capturing small and medium-sized business (SMB) data, offering unmatched franchise and branch hierarchies." It further notes that Data Axle's "mobile phone and email coverage is also a core strength" and "leverages its strong capabilities as a business-to-consumer data provider to help customers append business profile data to personal contact information captured."

"We appreciate that Forrester recognized, in our opinion, the breadth of our business and acknowledged our distinctive ability to provide comprehensive profiles on individuals in both their professional and personal lives—a vision we firmly believe represents the future of B2B marketing," said Data Axle chief executive officer Andrew Frawley. "Additionally, their assessment that we present ourselves as a services company and that we boast a remarkable partner ecosystem highlights, for us, our commitment to supporting clients with the flexibility to access the necessary data, services, and distribution channels to drive their business growth effectively."

Powered by The Data Axle Platform and industry-leading AI technology, Data Axle provides a profound understanding of individuals—a cornerstone for marketers pursuing a comprehensive view of customer and prospect identities online and offline. The company is committed to releasing enhancements to its extensive set of business data attributes in 2024 and making strategic investments in its data platform and scalable solutions, augmented by cutting-edge technology.

Download a complimentary copy of the full report here. To learn more about how Data Axle helps marketing, sales, and insights teams, please visit data-axle.com.

