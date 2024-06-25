Data Axle Expands Enterprise Team to Deliver Next-Generation Marketing Solutions

Industry veterans leverage AI and advanced technologies to drive client success and growth

DALLAS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Data Axle, a leader in data-driven marketing and business intelligence solutions, announced the expansion of its enterprise solutions team. Since its start in 1972, Data Axle has prided itself on its commitment to its clients. This team will build upon that core value, leveraging its deep industry knowledge and expertise, taking a client-first approach to every aspect of the business and its solutions during a time of pronounced and strategic company growth. Additionally, the group will be focused on executing the vision set earlier this year by Data Axle Chief Executive Officer Andrew Frawley and includes additional investments in its next-generation data management application, Audience360™, as well as infusing AI across company solutions.

Data Axle is investing in its leadership with the following key appointments:

Sean Welsh, SVP, Enterprise Solutions : With extensive C-suite experience leading digital marketing solutions for global brands, Sean will be pivotal for Data Axle clients aiming to enhance their ROI. Recognized as a highly accomplished business growth executive, he has a proven track record with Fortune 1000 clients that demonstrates his commitment to ethical achievement and fostering a culture of success, driving future value and growth for clients.

: With extensive C-suite experience leading digital marketing solutions for global brands, Sean will be pivotal for Data Axle clients aiming to enhance their ROI. Recognized as a highly accomplished business growth executive, he has a proven track record with Fortune 1000 clients that demonstrates his commitment to ethical achievement and fostering a culture of success, driving future value and growth for clients. Marc Sabatini, SVP, Enterprise Solutions : An imaginative leader with over 30 years of experience in marketing and advertising technology, Marc's passion lies in helping clients bridge the gap between vision and execution, solving real business challenges, and driving tangible results. Leveraging his diverse expertise across executive management, sales, marketing, and customer success, Marc will unlock new growth opportunities for our clients.

: An imaginative leader with over 30 years of experience in marketing and advertising technology, Marc's passion lies in helping clients bridge the gap between vision and execution, solving real business challenges, and driving tangible results. Leveraging his diverse expertise across executive management, sales, marketing, and customer success, Marc will unlock new growth opportunities for our clients. David Hegarty, VP, Solutions Consulting : With a rich background in digital marketing solutions, Dave's passion is enhancing enterprise marketing capabilities around data-driven content and engagement. His focus on connecting and accelerating customer experiences will translate into impactful brand growth and improved marketing strategies for our clients.

: With a rich background in digital marketing solutions, Dave's passion is enhancing enterprise marketing capabilities around data-driven content and engagement. His focus on connecting and accelerating customer experiences will translate into impactful brand growth and improved marketing strategies for our clients. Joe Colletti, VP, Enterprise Solutions: As a senior technology executive and transformative business leader, Joe brings a record of success and expertise in building and leading high-performance business units, delivering state-of-the-art technology products and services, and driving new business development. His leadership will ensure that our enterprise solutions remain innovative and aligned with the needs of top brands and global corporations.

"As we look toward the future, our growing team will help brands take control of their data," said Data Axle CEO Andrew Frawley. "With decades of experience, AI integration across platforms, and Audience360, we define the critical connection between business and consumer profiles to provide marketers with unbridled access to and control of their data and a comprehensive view of the individual or entity."

The team is evolving Data Axle's Audience360 solution to ensure consistent and accurate data across all platforms that will allow clients to:

Centralize B2B and B2C zero- to third-party data in one place

Integrate data sources without being locked into a provider's identity scheme

Activate clean data

"We're thrilled to have amazing talent join us to deliver world-class service and effective solutions for our clients," said President of Enterprise Solut­ions Tom Zawacki. "Our team will continue to demonstrate that Data Axle is our clients' most valuable partner and a strategic leader focused on business performance and innovation. This group raises the bar for sure."

About Data Axle

Data Axle is a leader in data-driven marketing and business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit, and political organizations. We improve business performance through data solutions and omnichannel marketing services, enabling our clients to acquire, grow, and retain their customers more efficiently and effectively, and enhance their platforms, products, and customer insights.

