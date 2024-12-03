Data Axle Joins the Databricks Marketplace as First, and Only, Provider Offering Both Business and Consumer Data via Databricks Delta Sharing

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Axle , a leader in data-driven marketing and business intelligence solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company, to bring its industry-leading business and consumer data to the Databricks Marketplace. This addition makes Data Axle the only provider to offer both datasets on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. This partnership leverages Databricks Delta Sharing, the open protocol for seamless data and AI sharing across regions, clouds, and platforms.

Databricks end users can gain a more comprehensive understanding of their customers and prospects by integrating insights from both professional and consumer contexts. This helps businesses align B2B and B2C strategies, providing a unified view that enhances decision-making and extends their reach. The connection between business and consumer profiles bridges the gap between B2B and B2C strategies and extends reach, creating a more complete understanding of the ecosystem in which they operate.

Consider a B2B marketer using Databricks to build an AI model for targeting IT directors responsible for purchasing enterprise storage solutions. The success of this model hinges on detailed, accurate data about the target audience. As many IT directors now work remotely and rely more on mobile phones than traditional office landlines, campaigns that only use outdated office contact details may miss valuable opportunities. By ensuring that your data reflects these changes, your AI model can provide more accurate predictions and actionable insights, helping you deliver more effective and personalized marketing campaigns.

Similarly, B2C marketers can significantly enhance AI model performance by incorporating B2B business attributes. For instance, when building eligibility models for healthcare insurance plans or mortgage approvals, including key professional attributes can help refine eligibility assessments. This approach not only helps marketers refine their segmentation but also enables them to offer more personalized, relevant product recommendations that align with the consumer's financial and professional profile.

"Businesses have long struggled to access the right data sets that inform both the business and consumer sides of their operations," said Andrew Frawley, CEO of Data Axle. "With this new offering, powered by Delta Sharing, we are able to deliver a frictionless experience where users can easily access and work with the B2B and B2C data they need. Databricks Marketplace allows them to securely share and collaborate on data across clouds and regions without replication, all in one place, helping them work more effectively and efficiently."

Additionally, companies will be able to seamlessly build AI-ready data models, enrich machine learning, and apply advanced analytics to their marketing efforts across multiple providers or systems, streamlining their data processes and accelerating their insights. This comes at a pivotal time when businesses across multiple verticals—retail, finance, healthcare, and insurance, for example—are increasingly seeking more integrated solutions to connect the dots between their various data sources.

"As more organizations look to build data intelligence, our collaboration with Data Axle expands the type of data our customers can access in the Databricks Marketplace," said Akram Chetibi, Director of Product at Databricks. "When working with business and consumer data, governance and compliance must be a top priority. Leveraging Delta Sharing technology, this integration allows customers to seamlessly and securely access the data they need to analyze and target customers effectively while minimizing operational costs and risks."

Data Axle continues to prioritize innovation in the data space, offering solutions that enable organizations to remain competitive and be future-ready as the industry continues to evolve. Providing white-glove service and meaningful solutions to ensure clients' success is at the core of its work, and this partnership is a symbol of its goal to make data more accessible and actionable.

About Data Axle

Data Axle is a leading provider of data-driven marketing and business intelligence and sales prospecting solutions for enterprises, small to medium businesses, nonprofits, and political organizations. Our data and powerful tools help them acquire, grow, and retain customers. Salesgenie, the company's best-in-class product, is an easy-to-use platform that gives users unlimited viewing access to millions of business leads and consumer leads, as well as a built-in outreach tool for their calling, emailing, and direct mail needs.

