Data Axle Powers Marketing Evolution Fueled by Audience360™

Solution increases marketing performance and sales conversion with seamless data integration and rapid insights

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Data Axle, a leader in data-driven marketing and business intelligence solutions, announced the successful implementation of Audience360™— a fully configurable cloud-based system, offering data, data management, and distribution capabilities—for two of its newest enterprise-level clients. The implementations for clients in the telecommunications and healthcare insurance industries are notable in their complexity and breadth of application. They signal an exciting period of growth as Data Axle continues to expand its suite of technology and data management capabilities to power next-generation marketing for its clients.

Despite remarkable strides in marketing technology, the persistent challenge of flawed, siloed data and identity resolution remains a formidable obstacle. Complicating matters further is the increasingly indistinct boundary between personal and professional identities, compounded by the growing interest in AI integration. Against this backdrop, the imperative for clean data and an audience-centric strategy has never been more pressing. Audience360 provides the comprehensive, accurate data foundation necessary to power effective marketing initiatives and campaigns for all types of organizations, catering to their unique needs.

Activating clean datasets to power technology platforms and next-generation programs is imperative for B2B and B2C marketers. Businesses must have the flexibility to migrate, integrate, and optimize data to serve their interests. Blending business and consumer datasets is crucial to gain reach and a complete view of the customer or consumer in their business, personal, physical, or digital lives. In response, Data Axle has made critical investments in identity resolution to strengthen these linkages through client data and existing third-party data sources.

"Ensuring our CRM, Sales, CDP, and analytics platforms are fueled by pristine data stands as a critical objective for us in ensuring targeted, efficient growth," said Jay Bakshi, Chief Growth Officer of Welcome Health, Inc. "By dismantling data silos and employing innovative methodologies, we empower our teams to perform at their best."

Data Axle is at the forefront of advancing high-quality data utilization. By integrating clean data with a client's existing tech infrastructure, including their private cloud, clients can benefit from operational efficiency without disrupting current workflows.

"We strongly believe in the winning formula created by our technology, the expertise of our team, and our ability to create vertical specific data foundations that are crucial for business transformation," said Sumit Bhalla, Chief Operating Officer of Enterprise Solutions at Data Axle. "Our clients don't always need another platform, but all need to make their investments in technology work, which now includes AI. This is where Data Axle excels."

As businesses navigate an increasingly competitive marketplace, Audience360 empowers clients to succeed with actionable data. For more information about Data Axle and its Audience360 solution, please visit its website.

About Data Axle

Data Axle is a leader in data-driven marketing and business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit, and political organizations. We improve business performance through data solutions and omnichannel marketing services, enabling our clients to acquire, grow, and retain their customers more efficiently and effectively, and enhance their platforms, products, and customer insights.

SOURCE Data Axle