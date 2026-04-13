Data Breach Alert: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Investigates Kloeckner Metals Corporation Data Breach

ROSWELL, Ga., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is actively investigating data privacy claims arising from the Kloeckner Metals Corporation data breach. On February 23, 2026, Kloeckner Metals Corporation discovered unusual activity on its computer network.

Key Facts About Kloeckner Metals Corporation



Kloeckner Metals Corporation is a U.S.-based distributor of steel and metal materials, supplying key industries such as construction, automotive, and energy.

According to a recent filing with the Maine Attorney General, Kloeckner Metals Corporation identified suspicious activity on its computer network on February 23, 2026.

An investigation revealed that between February 17 and 23, 2026, an unauthorized third party accessed the network and obtained certain files that may have contained personal information.

The compromised data includes names and Social Security numbers.

Are You Affected by the Kloeckner Metals Corporation Data Breach?



If you received a data breach notification, you may be at increased risk of identity theft and fraud. Recommended steps include regularly reviewing account statements and monitoring credit reports for suspicious activity.

Our Investigation and Your Legal Options



Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Kloeckner Metals Corporation breach. We can help you evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation



Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click [HERE] to request a free consultation.

Why Choose Edelson Lechtzin LLP



Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, our attorneys handle class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Protect Yourself Now

Confirm whether your information was involved in the Kloeckner Metals Corporation incident



Place fraud alerts and consider credit monitoring [if available]



alerts and consider credit monitoring [if available] Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach



Contact our firm to discuss your legal options and next steps

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP