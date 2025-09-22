DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of California International Bank Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

News provided by

Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Sep 22, 2025, 14:04 ET

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding a hacking incident at California International Bank. California International Bank learned of a data breach on or about September 12, 2024.

If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, go HERE.

About California National Bank

California International Bank, established in 2005, is a nationally chartered, minority-owned institution that serves as a vital financial resource for individuals and businesses across Southern California, with a particular focus on the Vietnamese-American community in Westminster.

What happened?

On or around September 12, 2024, California International Bank detected a data breach in which an unauthorized person accessed an employee's email account. The bank quickly initiated an investigation and found that between September 11 and September 12, 2024, the intruder may have accessed and possibly removed some emails. These emails may have included personal data such as financial account information and Social Security numbers.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning California International Bank, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the California International Bank data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.
EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP
411 S. State Street, Suite N-300
Newtown, PA 18940
Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.edelson-law.com 

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Family & Community Services Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Family & Community Services Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding a hacking incident at Family & Community Services Inc ("Family &...
NSP INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces an Investigation of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

NSP INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces an Investigation of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Insperity, Inc. ("Insperity") (NYSE: NSP),...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics