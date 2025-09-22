DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of California International Bank Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding a hacking incident at California International Bank. California International Bank learned of a data breach on or about September 12, 2024.

About California National Bank

California International Bank, established in 2005, is a nationally chartered, minority-owned institution that serves as a vital financial resource for individuals and businesses across Southern California, with a particular focus on the Vietnamese-American community in Westminster.

What happened?

On or around September 12, 2024, California International Bank detected a data breach in which an unauthorized person accessed an employee's email account. The bank quickly initiated an investigation and found that between September 11 and September 12, 2024, the intruder may have accessed and possibly removed some emails. These emails may have included personal data such as financial account information and Social Security numbers.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning California International Bank, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the California International Bank data breach.

