DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Persons Affected by the Pyramid Advisors Limited Partnership d/b/a Pyramid Global Hospitality Data Breach

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims against Pyramid Advisors Limited Partnership d/b/a Pyramid Global Hospitality. Pyramid Global Hospitality learned of a data breach on or about August 14, 2025.

About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality is a hotel management company, operating in the US, the Caribbean, and Western Europe. With portfolio revenues exceeding $3 billion, Pyramid manages 220 hotels, resorts, and conference centers, both branded and independent.

What happened?

On or about August 14, 2025, Pyramid Global Hospitality discovered suspicious activity on its computer network. The company launched an investigation into the incident with the assistance of third-party consultants. The investigation determined that data on the company's servers was impacted by this event.

The affected files may have contained personal information, including current and former employee names, addresses, driver's license numbers, financial account information, health insurance information, medical information, and Social Security numbers. Pyramid Global Hospitality has begun mailing notice letters to affected individuals.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Pyramid Global Hospitality, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit seeking legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Pyramid Global Hospitality data breach.

