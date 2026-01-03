DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Covenant Health, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Covenant Health, Inc. ("Covenant Health"). Covenant Health learned of a data breach on or about May 26, 2025.

About Covenant Health, Inc.

Covenant Health is a name shared by multiple independent healthcare networks operating in different regions.

What happened?

On or about May 26, 2025, Covenant Health discovered unusual activity in its Information Technology environment. They launched an investigation and determined that on May 18, 2025, an unauthorized third party gained access to their network and acquired certain patient information. This information may have included personal information such as names, dates of birth, medical record numbers, Social Security numbers, health insurance information, and treatment information. Up to 478,188 individuals have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Covenant Health, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Covenant Health data breach.

