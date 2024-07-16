DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of MNGI Digestive Health Customers Whose Personal Data May Have Been Compromised In A Data Breach

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy violation claims on behalf of MNGI Digestive Health ("MNGI") customers. MNGI learned of suspicious activity on or about August 25, 2023. To join this case, go HERE.

About MNGI Digestive Health

MNGI Digestive Health is a leading gastroenterology practice in the Twin Cities, specializing in diagnosing and treating digestive system disorders in both adults and children.

What happened

On or about August 25, 2023, MNGI discovered unauthorized access to its computer network, which took place on August 20, 2023. An investigation by cybersecurity experts indicated that patients' personal and protected health information may have been exposed. By June 7, 2024, MNGI had confirmed a serious data breach. Specifically, MNGI determined that hackers had obtained sensitive person information including patient names, medical information, health insurance details, birth dates, Social Security numbers, and other personal identifying information. At least 765,937 people may be affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification in this case, you need to understand the risks of possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft, and your legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the MNGI Digestive Health data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP