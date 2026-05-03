Florida Physician Specialists Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the Florida Physician Specialists cybersecurity incident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Florida Physician Specialists data breach. Florida Physician Specialists learned of the cybersecurity incident between November 27 and 29, 2025.

What Happened

Florida Physician Specialists discovered that its network was hacked between November 27 and 29, 2025. An investigation launched in late November 2025 confirmed that an unauthorized third party accessed its network. The review of the exposed data was completed on April 6, 2026.

Information Exposed

Affected personal data includes full names and one or more of the following: Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers or state identification numbers, other government identification numbers, financial account information, credit or debit card information, medical information, and/or health insurance policy information.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Florida Physician Specialists may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Florida Physician Specialists breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Florida Physician Specialists incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: [email protected]; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Florida Physician Specialists

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Florida Physician Specialists is a multi-specialty private physician practice serving patients in Northeast Florida.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP