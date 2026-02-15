DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. Clients Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

ORLAND PARK, Ill., Feb. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. ("SIS"). SIS learned of a data breach on or about November 3, 2025.

About Strategic Investment Solutions Inc.

Strategic Investment Solutions, Inc. offers fiduciary wealth management, tax, and investment advisory services, with a focus on long-term planning and retirement.

What happened?

On November 3, 2025, SIS experienced a cybersecurity incident affecting some of its network servers. An investigation revealed that an unauthorized party may have accessed information, potentially including names and other personal details.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding SIS, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the SIS data breach.

