DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Wayne Memorial Hospital Patients Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Wayne Memorial Hospital ("WMH"). WMH learned of a data breach on or about June 3, 2024.

If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, go HERE.

About Wayne Memorial Hospital

Wayne Memorial Hospital is a non-profit institution providing a broad spectrum of healthcare services, including inpatient and outpatient care across more than 30 medical specialties.

What happened?

On June 3, 2024, WMH learned that an unauthorized third party accessed their network, encrypted some data, and left a ransom note. They promptly disconnected from their network and took measures to secure and restore it. An investigation revealed that between May 30 and June 3, 2024, an unauthorized individual accessed certain WMH systems.

Some accessed files contained personal information, such as name, date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number, state ID number, user ID and password, financial account details, credit or debit card numbers, expiration dates, CVV codes, Medicare or Medicaid numbers, health insurance member numbers, healthcare provider details, diagnoses, medical history, treatment info, prescriptions, and lab test results or images. At least 163,000 individuals have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning WMH, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the WMH data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP