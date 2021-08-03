Data Center Analytics Software Dramatically Improves Workload Characterization and Issue Resolution Time

Data center engineers are constantly challenged to improve data center performance to give their companies an edge over the competition. Improving performance requires understanding how applications interact with the storage infrastructure, something that has always been a data center challenge. Incorporating Solid State Storage devices helps boost performance but adds to the challenge as they behave differently than mechanically based hard disk drives (HDDs). Data center engineers need tools that enable them to quickly analyze, assess and tune system performance across all types of storage hardware.

WorkloadIntelligence DataAgent software enables data center engineers to find system, application and database latencies affecting performance. It can identify sub-optimized processes and ensure applications utilize and allocate CPU cores efficiently. Additionally, engineers can tune application and Linux block layers to characterize and improve current and future workload performance. Designed with NVMe in mind, DataAgent software lets users capture more than just the IO packets. It also captures administrative commands, so data center engineers have a more wholistic view of how their system performs across a range of events. To complement the wide-ranging capture function, user-defined filters and triggers help to isolate the relevant trace event data even in high volume traffic. DataAgent's modularity allows users to customize it for desired system elements to keep system overhead extremely low. It can currently be configured with four different plug-ins:

Storage Lite Collector: Captures Linux block events (blktrace replacement) System Statistics Collector: Captures CPU, memory and network events Storage Pro Collector: Captures other storage (ie. NVMe Admin Commands) SVF Collector: Captures events from our OakGate SSD Test Platform (i.e. NVMe Zones)

Teledyne LeCroy will be demonstrating WorkloadIntelligence™ DataAgent and Analytics at Data Center World 2021 in Orlando, Florida on Aug 16-19, 2021.

Availability

WorkloadIntelligence™ DataAgent will be available for order starting August 13, 2021. For additional information, contact Teledyne LeCroy at +1 (800) 909-7211 or visit Teledyne LeCroy's OakGate web site at www.teledynelecroy.com/oakgate.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

