Data Center GPU Market worth $63.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Center GPU Market is projected to grow from USD 14.3 billion in 2023 to reach USD 63.0 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the data center GPU market is driven by rising focus on parallel computing in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, growing use of deep learning technology in big data analytics, increasing data traffic and need for high computing power.

Data Center GPU Market

140 – Tables

55 – Figures

253 – Pages

Data Center GPU Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 14.3 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 63.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 34.6% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Deployment Type, Function, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Security concerns associated with data center GPUs Key Market Opportunities Growing potential of GPUs in the healthcare sector Key Market Drivers Rising adoption of data center GPUs in enterprises

By deployment type, the on-premises segment is projected to hold the larger share of the data center GPU market during the forecast period.

The oscillators held the larger market share in 2022 and are expected to exhibit a significant growth during the forecast period. Some enterprises and organizations, especially those dealing with sensitive data such as healthcare, finance, and government, may prefer to keep their data on-premises due to concerns about data security, compliance, and regulatory requirements. On-premises solutions offer more control over data and security measures. Enterprises with existing on-premises data centers and infrastructure may choose to continue using on-premises GPU deployments to leverage their existing investments.

By function, training segment is projected to account for the largest share of the data center GPU during the forecast period.

The market for training segment held a larger share in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. The segment's larger share can be attributed to the rising adoption of AI technologies across various industries. Training large and complex AI models, such as deep convolutional neural networks (CNNs) or transformer models, is becoming more common, especially in fields like natural language processing and computer vision. These models require extensive training, which benefits GPUs with larger memory and parallel processing capabilities. The field of AI is evolving rapidly, and researchers are continually developing more advanced and larger models. This fuels the need for powerful GPUs to train these models efficiently.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market by 2030.

The North American region is expected to hold the largest share of the data center GPU industry during the forecast period. The growth of the data center GPU market in this region is attributed to the dominance of the US with the presence of a large number of data center GPU manufacturers in the country. NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) (US), Intel Corporation (Intel) (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD) (US), are among a prominent player in the data center GPU market in the US. The growing trend of cloud computing has radically increased the economic impact of data center investments made by leading service providers such as Amazon.com, Inc. (US), Meta Platforms, Inc. (US), Google LLC (US), and Microsoft Corporation (US). The competition for data center projects has increased dramatically in North America. North American enterprises and research institutions are at the forefront of AI and machine learning research and applications. These fields require substantial GPU computing power, contributing to high demand for data center GPUs.

The report profiles key players in the data center GPU companies with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report include NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) (US), Intel Corporation (Intel) (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD) (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung) (South Korea), Micron Technology, Inc. (Micron) (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (US), Google Inc. (Google) (US), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) (US), Imagination Technologies (UK), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei) (China), ZOTAC Technology Ltd. (Hong Kong), Apple Inc. (US), GIGABYTE Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Arm Ltd. (UK), and Graphcore (UK).

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets