Data Center Intelligence Group Names Scale Computing a Top 5 VMware vSphere Alternative for Edge Computing and SMBs

Scale Computing recognized by independent analyst firm DCIG in new 2024-25 report

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that the company has been named a Top 5 VMware Alternative by the Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG) in the analyst firm's SMB/Edge edition of its 2024-25 DCIG TOP 5 VMware vSphere Alternatives report.

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) often rely on the use of applications and technologies that run outside the cloud or data center, close to where they are used by people, devices, and IoT technologies. These organizations with edge environments have unique requirements for VMware alternatives that differ from those of larger enterprises, such as requiring a vSphere alternative to offer specific core features like high-availability, reliability, software-defined storage, software-defined networking, and the ability to host Windows and Linux guest operating systems. For the SMB/Edge edition of its report, DCIG evaluated and created a short list of the top 19 different VMware vSphere Standard alternative solutions, selecting Scale Computing among the top five of those that offer more favorable licensing terms and features for SMB organizations utilizing edge computing technologies. Earlier this year, Scale Computing was recognized in both the Global and the US editions of the 2024-25 DCIG TOP 5 Enterprise VMware vSphere Alternatives reports.

"Broadcom shook the industry when it acquired VMware and discontinued its partner program, a move that impacted numerous SMBs. Scale Computing is proud to offer partners and their SMB customers a superior solution and a seamless migration experience with Scale Computing Platform, an award-winning scalable, reliable, and affordable virtualization platform," stated Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "We're honored that DCIG has recognized Scale Computing in all three of its reports this year as a leading VMware alternative solution."

Scale Computing Platform (SC//Platform) enables businesses of all sizes to run applications and process data outside centralized data centers, at the edge of the network closest to where that data is created and utilized. Combining simplicity, high availability, and scalability in a powerful, unified solution, it enables IT leaders to efficiently manage infrastructure at the network's edge. Businesses can leverage SC//Fleet Manager to centrally monitor and manage hundreds or thousands of distributed edge infrastructure deployments with few or no on-site IT personnel, while the award-winning SC//HyperCore software delivers on-premises edge computing with high availability and disaster recovery to remote locations at an entry-level cost SMBs can afford. Compared to solutions like VMware, SC//Platform reduces total cost of ownership by an estimated 40% and downtime by up to 90%.

Scale Computing is currently offering two promotions to further ease the transition from VMware to SC//Platform, including a 25% software and services discount for new customers through its VMware Rip & Replace offer, and a full system exchange trade-up plus no-cost coverage for the remaining VMware term with the Seamless Switch: Trade-Up to Scale Computing promotion.

DCIG provides independent assessments on various products, solutions, and enterprise technologies. The 2024-25 DCIG TOP 5 Enterprise VMware vSphere Alternatives reports evaluate 19 of the 25 different solutions available and provide guidance on the top five VMware alternatives that enterprises should consider as they address Broadcom's VMware licensing changes. SC//Platform is listed as one of the top five solution providers in all three of the Enterprise Global, Enterprise US, and SMB/Edge DCIG reports.

The full 2024-25 TOP 5 VMware VSphere Alternatives reports , including SMB/Edge and US and Global Enterprise editions, are available now for complementary download. To access the reports and learn more about Scale Computing, please visit scalecomputing.com/landing-pages/dcig-top-vmware-vsphere-alternatives-2024-2025-report .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

