Scale Computing™ Strengthens Edge Partnership with Lenovo and Expands Availability of ThinkEdge® SE100 Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced an expanded partnership with Lenovo to deliver powerful, simplified, and cost-effective edge computing solutions for distributed enterprises and virtualization customers seeking an alternative to VMware. The partnership now includes the Lenovo ThinkEdge SE100 powered by Scale Computing HyperCore™ virtualization suite (SC//HyperCore™), available through Lenovo On Demand, as well as expanded availability of the Scale Computing Reliant Platform™ Edge Computing as a Service on the Lenovo ThinkEdge SE100.

The Lenovo ThinkEdge SE100, powered by SC//HyperCore , provides a modern, highly efficient virtualization platform designed to simplify IT infrastructure across the edge, branch, and core. Built as a viable alternative to legacy hypervisors and converge application management at the edge, SC//HyperCore is a lightweight, all-in-one solution that deploys in minutes, runs anywhere, and keeps applications online automatically. The self-healing technology automatically corrects issues, keeps systems up-to-date, and repairs failures as part of a regularly scheduled maintenance cycle, preventing IT crises from occurring, allowing the use of much smaller platforms, while still reserving resources to run user workloads, providing significant savings when multiplied across hundreds or thousands of edge sites.

Through Lenovo On Demand, customers can now deploy the Lenovo ThinkEdge SE100 powered by Scale Computing for scalable edge and distributed enterprise environments, as well as VMware migration initiatives. Available for a limited time with special introductory pricing designed to start around $10,000 for a three-node cluster with Scale Computing Standard Essentials, this one-per-customer offer provides an accessible entry point for organizations modernizing their virtualization environments in response to evolving licensing models and increasing edge and AI demands.

"With Lenovo On Demand now offering the Lenovo ThinkEdge SE100 powered by Scale Computing HyperCore, customers have access to a powerful, modern virtualization platform that's simple to deploy and manage anywhere, from data center to the edge," said Craig Theriac, VP of Product Management at Scale Computing. "This joint solution delivers enterprise-class performance and reliability at the right scale and price point for organizations navigating the transition away from traditional hypervisors."

More Options at the Edge

The collaboration between Lenovo and Scale Computing also now offers the Scale Computing Reliant Platform™ Edge Computing as a Service (ECaaS) on the Lenovo ThinkEdge SE100. Designed for customers in the retail, hospitality, and convenience industries, Reliant Platform integrates hardware, software, and managed services to deliver enterprise-grade computing directly to store and restaurant locations at mass scale.

"The expansion of Reliant Platform to the Lenovo ThinkEdge SE100 brings together the simplicity and reliability of Scale Computing's ECaaS offering with Lenovo's proven edge infrastructure," said Richard Newman, Chief Strategy Officer at Scale Computing. "This combination empowers enterprises to deploy intelligent, managed edge computing solutions faster, at scale, and with a level of automation and control that's unmatched in the industry."

By leveraging Lenovo's globally trusted Lenovo ThinkEdge SE100 hardware, enterprises can now deploy Reliant Platform to streamline local application management, support real-time decision-making, and scale across thousands of distributed sites—all with centralized visibility and lifecycle management.

"Edge computing and AI continue to accelerate across every industry, driving the need for flexible, high-performance, and easily managed platforms," said Brian Connors, Vice President and General Manager, ESMB Segment & AI of, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Lenovo. "Working closely with Scale Computing, we're bringing the Lenovo ThinkEdge SE100 to market as a complete, ready-to-deploy solution that bridges the gap between edge and enterprise with simplicity, performance, and scalability unmatched in today's environments."

To learn more about the partnership for SC//HyperCore™ visit Lenovo Press .

For information on the Lenovo ThinkEdge SE100 and SC//Reliant Platform™ contact us at [email protected]

