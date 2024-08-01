Data Center Liquid Cooling Market worth $21.3 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market"

By component, the services segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing data center liquid cooling segment from 2024 to 2030.

From 2024 to 2030, it is anticipated that the services part of the data center liquid cooling market will be the quickest expanding sector. Service providers for data center liquid cooling offer system integration services that incorporate liquid cooling technology into the IT infrastructure of the data centre. By helping data centre operators to install and maintain effective liquid cooling solutions, service segments guarantee the dependability, efficacy, and efficiency of the cooling structure within the data center setting.

By data center type, the small and mid-sized data center segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the data center liquid cooling market from 2024 to 2030.

By size segment of the data center liquid cooling market, small and mid-sized data center is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2024 to 2030. Small and midsize data centers deploy more complex IT hardware such as high-performance servers, storage systems, and networking devices; they also increase power density. Larger heat loads produced by these systems may make it hard for conventional air-cooling techniques to cope up with. An efficient way of managing increasing needs for heat dissipation may be done using liquid cooling that ensures high performance and reliability of equipment.

By end user, the hyperscale data center segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the data center liquid cooling market from 2024 to 2030.

By end-user segment, leading user influenced data centre liquid cooling systems market specifically hyperscale data centres are expected to be the fastest growing segment from 2024 up to 2030. A lot of servers and IT devices occupy a relatively small space in a hyperscale data centre. It falls within this compact architecture that great amounts of heat are generated and need to be dissipated properly. Compared with traditional air-cooling methods, liquid cooling offers better heat dissipation capabilities. Liquid cooling systems work more effectively by coming into direct contact with heated elements thereby absorbing their energy to maintain optimal operational temperatures as well as preventing thermal bottlenecks.

By enterprise, the BFSI segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing data center liquid cooling segment from 2024 to 2030.

The BFSI segment of the data center liquid cooling market is anticipated to see the highest growth from 2024 to 2030. BFSI sector employs intricate financial algorithms and data-driven applications that require great processing capabilities. Therefore, highly scalable servers, storage devices, as well as networking gear are employed generating immense heat. Liquid cooling is gaining ground in order for these operations that consume a lot of computing power to effectively manage their heat removal needs and ensure maximum performance while avoiding temperature-related issues.

By type of cooling, the immersion liquid cooling segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing data center liquid cooling segment from 2024 to 2030.

Immersion Liquid Cooling is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the data center liquid cooling market according to the types of cooling. Immersion liquid cooling is comparatively more energy efficient than air cooling methods. A dielectric liquid can be used to instantly submerge IT equipment thus expediting heat transfer away from them and evading air conditioning systems and fans which consume a lot of energy. Consequently, this results in greater savings on electricity costs for the data center, less power usage as well as lower operating expenditures.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the data center liquid cooling market during the forecast period.

The data center liquid cooling market is expected to grow fastest in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. In the region, there is an increasing trend of data center investments as a result of several factors including rapid uptake of cloud computing, increasing number of data-sensitive businesses and speedy digital transformation. The raising importance laced with data centers has made effective cooling techniques such as liquid cooling technologies become necessary. The data center liquid cooling market in Asia Pacific will experience growth driven by efficient cooling solutions aimed at improving Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE).

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Vertiv Group Corp. (US), Green Revolution Cooling Inc. (GRC) (US), Submer (Spain), Schneider Electric (France), LiquidStack Holding B.V(US), Iceotope Precision Liquid Cooling (UK), COOLIT SYSTEMS (Canada), DUG Technology (Australia), DCX Liquid Cooling Systems (Poland), Delta Power Solutions (Taiwan), Wiwynn (Taiwan), LiquidCool Solutions, Inc. (US), Midas Immersion Cooling (US), BOYD (US), Kaori Heat Treatment Co,. Ltd (Taiwan), Chilldyne, Inc. (US), Asperitas (Netherlands), and STULZ GMBH (Germany) are the key players in data center liquid cooling market.

