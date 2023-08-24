Data Center Market size in UK to grow by USD 35.79 billion from 2021 to 2026 | The growing adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center market size in UK is estimated to increase by USD 35.79 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 21.03% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Market in UK 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Market in UK 2022-2026

Data center market in UK – Company Analysis
Company Landscape - The data center market in UK is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer data center in UK in the market are Arista Networks Inc., Atos SE, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Harlow Operations Ltd., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., and NetApp Inc. and others.

Company Offerings -

  • Arista Networks Inc. -  The company offers a wide range of data centers such as CloudVision, Cognitive Wi-Fi, Arista 7300X Series, Arista 7260X and 7060X, Arista 7020R Switch, Arista 720XP Series, and many more.
  • Atos SE - The company offers cloud and hybrid cloud data center to help organizations maximize business value.
  • Broadcom Inc - The company offers a wide range of data centers that are equipped with advanced networking, computing and storage equipment.
Data Center Market In UK - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on component (IT infrastructure, power management, mechanical construction, general construction, and security solutions). 

  • The data center market share growth in the UK by the IT infrastructure segment will be significant during the forecast period. The utilization of this IT framework is on the rise due to heightened demands for computing capabilities and storage, which are necessary to accommodate the surge in data usage. Businesses within the nation have warmly adopted cloud technologies, transitioning their data from local data centers to cloud-oriented ones. This trajectory is predicted to escalate the requisition for servers, storage infrastructure, and additional IT apparatus in the projected timeframe. Another factor propelling the expansion of this sector is the increased investments in offering cloud services via large-scale hyperscale data centers (HDCs).

Data Center Market In UK – Market Dynamics

Key Data Center Market Driver in the UK

The growing adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades to support 5G is notably driving market growth. Enterprises are adopting a multi-cloud architecture to mitigate data loss or downtime risks stemming from localized component failures, ensure compliance with security standards, and fulfill diverse workload demands. There are instances where a singular cloud platform falls short of meeting all the workload needs of these enterprises. Cloud solutions are favored by businesses due to their convenience, cost-effectiveness, data storage ease, and data recovery capabilities. Investments in upgrading communication network infrastructure are on the rise, facilitating a seamless transition from 3G and 4G to 5G. The impetus behind investments in 5G testing and deployment arises from the escalating data traffic, which is a result of the increasing adoption of IoT devices and big data analytics, along with the growing consumption of online video and audio content. The confluence of adopting a multi-cloud strategy and the emergence of 5G technology is set to propel the data center market in the UK.

Key Data Center Market Trend in the UK

The consolidation of data centers is an emerging market trend. 

Key Data Center Market Challenge in the UK

The increasing power consumption will be a major challenge hindering market growth. 

What are the key data covered in this Data Center Market In UK report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the data center market in UK between 2022 and 2026
  • Precise estimation of the data center market in UK size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • Growth of the data center market in UK across Africa
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies 
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of data center market in UK companies 

